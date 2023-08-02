The most anticipated clash, India vs Pakistan, in ICC ODI World Cup 2023 will be played on October 14 instead of October 15 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera, Ahmedabad. According to the news agency PTI report, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has agreed with the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on the proposed change of dates for two of its matches.Pakistan will also play Sri Lanka on October 10 instead of October 12 in Hyderabad, facilitating a three-day gap before the India game.The India vs Pakistan match had to be rescheduled due to issues concerning the deployment of security on the first day of the Navratri festival in Ahmedabad.The ICC and BCCI had approached the PCB to reschedule two group matches including the one against India in Ahmedabad.ICC will soon release an updated schedule as a few other games involving other teams will also be rescheduled.Earlier, BCCI honorary secretary Jay Shah said the schedule of the World Cup matches will change but the venue would remain the same. Pakistan's current schedule for the ICC World Cup 2023:Pakistan schedule for World CupAgainstDateVenueNetherlands6-OctHyderabadSri Lanka12-OctHyderabadIndia 15-OctAhmedabadAustralia20-OctBengaluruAfghanistan23-OctChennaiSouth Africa27-OctChennaiBangladesh31-OctKolkataNew Zealand4-NovBengaluru