PAK vs BAN LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Updates: Haris Rauf gets Rahim

In today's (Tuesday, October 31) match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and decided to bat first against Pakistan at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Pakistan made three changes in their playing 11. Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab Khan alongside Imam Ul-Haq were shown the door and Salman Ali Agha, Usama Mir and Fakhar Zaman replaced them. For Bangladesh, Towhid Hridoy came in place of Mahedi Hasan.

Cricket World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs Bangladesh Playing 11

Pakistan Playing 11: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf.

Bangladesh Playing 11: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

Pakistan vs Bangladesh TOSS: The coin flip between Pakistan's Babar Azam and Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan fell in favour of the latter who decided to bat first