LiveNew Update

PAK vs BAN LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Updates: Haris Rauf gets Rahim

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE: Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and decided to bat first at the Eden Gardens

BS Web Team New Delhi
Pakistan vs Bangladesh live score

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2023 | 2:35 PM IST
In today's (Tuesday, October 31) match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and decided to bat first against Pakistan at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Pakistan made three changes in their playing 11. Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab Khan alongside Imam Ul-Haq were shown the door and Salman Ali Agha, Usama Mir and Fakhar Zaman replaced them. For Bangladesh, Towhid Hridoy came in place of Mahedi Hasan.  Check Pakistan vs Bangladesh live full scorecard here Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table here
Cricket World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs Bangladesh Playing 11
Pakistan Playing 11: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf.
Bangladesh Playing 11: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam
Pakistan vs Bangladesh TOSS: The coin flip between Pakistan's Babar Azam and Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan fell in favour of the latter who decided to bat first
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 LIVE telecast Pakistan vs Bangladesh
Star Sports will live broadcast Pakistan vs Bangladesh World Cup on their Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.
ICC ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE streaming PAK vs BAN
Fans can watch the live stream of Pakistan vs Bangladesh Cricket World Cup match at Disney+Hotstar.
Stay tuned for Pak vs Ban live score and match updates...

Key Events

2:35 PM

Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates | Rauf gets Rahim

2:32 PM

Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates | Into the double figures

2:30 PM

Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates | 3 from the over

2:28 PM

Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates | Afridi gets Shanto now

2:24 PM

Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates | Iftikhar bowls from the other end.

2:22 PM

Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates | Shaheen strikes

1:47 PM

Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates | Bangladesh’s playing 11 for the match

1:47 PM

Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates | Pakistan’s playing 11 for the match

1:45 PM

Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates | 3 changes in Pakistan playing 11, 1 in Bangladesh

1:33 PM

Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates | Shakib wins the toss and opts to bat first

1:30 PM

Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates | Pitch Report

1:29 PM

Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates | Head-to-head between the two teams

1:22 PM

Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates | Predicted Playing 11s

1:20 PM

Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates | Pakistan coach says ICC rankings are skewed

1:17 PM

Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates | Still a lot to play for Bangladesh

1:16 PM

Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates | Hasan Ali fit and ready to go

1:15 PM

Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates | Pakistan blame foreign Indian conditions

12:42 PM

Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates | What’s up with Bangladesh?

12:40 PM

Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates | Pakistan’s batting a problem

12:39 PM

Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates | Seamer friendly wicket could help Pakistan

12:37 PM

Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates | Will Pakistan make the cut?

12:18 PM

Cricket World Cuop 2023 | Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE

2:35 PM

Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates | Rauf gets Rahim

 
Over Summary: 4 4 0 1 4 W; BAN 23-3 after 5 overs
Mushfiqur Rahim (5), Litton Das (14); Haris Rauf 1-0-13-1
 
Haris Rauf has been hit for three boundaries in his first over, but stries on the last ball, getting Rahim caught behind with the ball seaming off the wicket. Bangladesh are three down for just 23 runs on the board. 
 
Check Pakistan vs Bengladesh full scorecard here

2:32 PM

Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates | Into the double figures

 
Over Summary: 0 0 1 0 0 0; BAN 10-2 after 5 overs
Mushfiqur Rahim (1), Litton Das (4); Shaheen Afridi 3-1-2-2
 
Bangladesh move into the double figures as one run coem from the Shaheen Afridi over
 
Check Pakistan vs Bengladesh full scorecard here

2:30 PM

Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates | 3 from the over

 
Over Summary: 0 0 1 1 0 1; BAN 9-2 after 4 overs
Mushfiqur Rahim (1), Litton Das (4); Iftikhar Ahmed 2-0-8-0
 
Three runs come from the Iftikhar Ahmed over
 
Check Pakistan vs Bengladesh full scorecard here

2:28 PM

Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates | Afridi gets Shanto now

 
Over Summary: 0 0 1 W 0 0; BAN 6-2 after 3 overs
Mushfiqur Rahim (0), Litton Das (2); Shaheen Afridi 2-1-1-2
 
In his second over Afridi struck again and this time around Najmul Hossain Shanto played it straight into the hands of short mid-wicket here Abdullah Shafique took a good diving catch. 
 
Check Pakistan vs Bengladesh full scorecard here

2:24 PM

Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates | Iftikhar bowls from the other end.

 
Over Summary: 0 0 0 0 1 4; BAN 5-1 after 2 overs
Najmul Hossain Shanto (0), Litton Das (0); Iftikhar Ahmed 1-0-5-0
 
Iftikhar Ahmed has been introduced from the other end. 
 
Check Pakistan vs Bengladesh full scorecard here

2:22 PM

Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates | Shaheen strikes

 
Over Summary: 0 0 0 0 W 0; BAN 0-1 after 1 overs
Najmul Hossain Shanto (0), Litton Das (0); Shahhen Afridi 1-1-0-1
 
Shaheen Afridi has struck in the first over itself as the Bangladesh side struggles to find any rhythm. 
 
Check Pakistan vs Bengladesh full scorecard here

1:47 PM

Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates | Bangladesh’s playing 11 for the match

 
Bangladesh Playing 11
 
Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam
 

1:47 PM

Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates | Pakistan’s playing 11 for the match

 
Pakistan Playing 11
 
Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf.
 

1:45 PM

Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates | 3 changes in Pakistan playing 11, 1 in Bangladesh

 
In today's (Tuesday, October 31) match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and decided to bat first against Pakistan at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Pakistan made three changes in their playing 11. Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab Khan alongside Imam Ul-Haq were shown the door and Salman Ali Agha, Usama Mir and Fakhar Zaman replaced them. For Bangladesh, Towhid Hridoy came in place of Mahedi Hasan.
 

1:33 PM

Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates | Shakib wins the toss and opts to bat first

 
The toss between Pakistan captain Babar Azam and Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan was won by Shakib who decided to bat first at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. 
 

1:30 PM

Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates | Pitch Report

 
In the official pitch report, Shane Watson and Nasser Hussain said, “59m and 69m side boundaries, it's 74m straight down the ground. We saw a lot of turn and bounce in the last game, but that was on a different pitch. The wicket they're playing today looks very dry with no moisture at all. It should turn a bit and bring the spinners into play. Will be a bit of a challenge for the batters.”
 

1:29 PM

Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates | Head-to-head between the two teams

 
Overall Matches played: 38

Pakistan won: 33
Bangladesh won: 5
No result: 0
Tied- 0
 
 
In the last five ODIs, Bangladesh have won three matches against Pakistan's two. In the World Cup, the two teams have met twice and won one match each. 
 

1:22 PM

Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates | Predicted Playing 11s

 
Pakistan Playing 11 Probable
 
Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf.
 
Bangladesh Playing 11 Probable
 
Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam
 

1:20 PM

Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates | Pakistan coach says ICC rankings are skewed

 
Asked what went wrong with Pakistan who were the favourites for the tournament, their coach Grant Bradburn said, “Look I'm not sure where you get favourites from because there are 10 teams in this tournament, there's 150 cricketers who are the best on the planet and in terms of the ICC rankings, we know they are skewed because we don't get to play India, we don't get to play a lot of the top nations who haven't been to Pakistan of late.
 
We were number five in April, we became number one recently before the tournament, and that might be where you term the phrase favourites. But we're realistic. We have not been the best in the world as yet, so which highlights where we are in this tournament right now. We have no divine right to beat anyone in this tournament. We have to play quality cricket, and we have to put all three departments of our game together. We are desperate to bring joy to our nation. We are desperate to make our nation very proud of this cricket team. 
 
We are also realistic in the knowledge that we haven't put all departments of our game together over the last four games but four losses do not define who we are as players, as coaches or as a team, So we're determined now to focus on what we can control and that is putting our best on the park in these last three games and then leaving that to fate as – to determine the remainder of the tournament for Pakistan.”
 

1:17 PM

Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates | Still a lot to play for Bangladesh

 
Their World Cup hopes over, embattled Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan on Monday said the team will look to put up a good show in the remaining matches to qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan.
 
Bangladesh lost to the Netherlands here in their last outing to make it five losses in a row. The defeat dashed their slim hopes of making it to the semifinals.
 
"We will have to do our best and win, look for two points. We have had our team meetings, and how can we overcome the situation? But it's us who have to show it in action, do it in the ground," Shakib said on the eve of their match against Pakistan.
 
"More than me, the whole team talked about. Only we can change the situation of our team with action, that's what we are trying to do."
 
A top-seven finish in the ongoing World Cup standings will seal an automatic qualification for the eight-team ICC Champions Trophy 2025 alongside designated host Pakistan.
 
Bangladesh are occupying the ninth position ahead of bottom-placed England.
 
"There is a lot to play for. As you know, we have to win to be able to qualify for the Champions Trophy. That's an important target I think we can set at this moment and to do that we have to win.
 
"We have no other options and that's what we would look to do. We're here to play the World Cup. Every match is as important as it gets."
 
"So, we'll take one game at a time. We don't think about anything else other than to be able to perform to the best of our ability for tomorrow's game and we want to do better than Pakistan so that we can win the match," he said.
 

1:16 PM

Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates | Hasan Ali fit and ready to go

 
A fit-again pacer Hasan Ali hit the straps while the likes of Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and senior player Mohammed Rizwan had extended net sessions at Eden Gardens on the eve of their World Cup match against Bangladesh here.
 
Having suffered four defeats in a row, Pakistan face a must-win situation against Bangladesh here to keep their slender semi-final qualification hopes alive.
 
Down with fever, Ali missed Pakistan's previous match against South Africa and in his absence, Mohammad Wasim Junior impressed bowling at the death and returned with two wickets.
 
With Ali now receiving the green light as far as his return to play is concerned, it remains to be seen if Pakistan will play both Ali and Wasim Junior to make it a four-pronged pace attack on an Eden strip which is conducive for seam bowling.
 

1:15 PM

Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates | Pakistan blame foreign Indian conditions

 
Pakistan are hurt by their woeful World Cup show and their head coach Grant Bradburn on Monday blamed it on "foreign" Indian conditions and their lack of familiarity with the venues.
 
Four defeats on the trot have virtually dashed Pakistan's semifinal hopes. They have to win their remaining three matches by big margins and hope that other teams' results also favoured them to have any chance of making it to the last-four stage.
 
"We are in a position that we didn't want to be. We are determined at this stage of the tournament to be in control of our destiny but we're not. That hurts the group," said the Pakistani coach on the eve of their match against Bangladesh here on Tuesday.
 
"This tournament is on foreign conditions for us. None of our players have played here before. Every venue is a new one, including this one," he added.
 
Bradburn said his side have done their homework meticulously.
 

12:42 PM

Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates | What’s up with Bangladesh?


On the other hand, all is not well in the Shakib Al Hasan-led Bangladesh camp. Their batters have failed to post big totals. In their previous match against the Netherlands, four of their top-six batters failed to score in double digits to be bundled out for 142 in a chase of 230.
 
It was their sixth defeat on the trot for the Bangla Tigers.
 
"You can say that it's the worst World Cup without any doubt," Shakib had admitted after their 87-run loss to the Netherlands here on Saturday.
 
"It is hard to swallow, very difficult to digest. But these things can happen in cricket."
 
Bangladesh have just two points from six matches and they are currently at ninth spot in the 10-team league.
 

12:40 PM

Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates | Pakistan’s batting a problem


Pakistan's biggest letdown has been their batters who have failed to last the full quota of 50 overs on four occasions. The buck will certainly stop with skipper Babar Azam, their best batter, who has not been converting his starts into big scores.
 
Babar has so far struck three fifties and he could be eyeing a big score against Bangladesh.
 

12:39 PM

Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates | Seamer friendly wicket could help Pakistan

 
On a seamer-friendly Eden wicket that offered some extra bounce from short of the length during the first match on Saturday, the likes of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Wasim will hope to hand Bangladesh the early blows.
 
Pakistan's biggest positive is the sparkling show by Mohammad Wasim Junior who made his World Cup debut in place of an indisposed Hasan Ali against South Africa.
 
Wasim returned with figures of 2/62 but the way he created pressure, especially in the death overs against Keshav Maharaj, was a big plus for the embattled side.
 
Wasim is expected to retain his place as Pakistan would look to rattle the Bangladeshi batters who have been struggling in the tournament.
 
First Published: Oct 31 2023 | 12:11 PM IST

