close
Sensex (-0.31%)
63915.69 -196.96
Nifty (-0.23%)
19096.35 -44.55
Nifty Midcap (0.39%)
38888.20 + 153.00
Nifty Smallcap (0.19%)
5834.40 + 10.95
Nifty Bank (-0.16%)
42970.30 -68.85
Heatmap

PAK vs BAN LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 updates: Toss at 1:30 PM IST today

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE: Pakistan have just an outside chance to qualify for the semifinal only if they win their remaining three matches.

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
Pakistan vs Bangladesh live score

Pakistan vs Bangladesh live score

In today's match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Pakistan will look to make most of the thinest chance they have for the semifinal spot chances when they lock horns with Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Pakistan might bring Fakhar Zaman in place of Imam-ul-haq in their Playing 11. Pakistan have just an outside chance to qualify for the semifinal only if they win their remaining three matches. Check Pakistan vs Bangladesh live full scorecard here

Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table here

Cricket World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs Bangladesh Playing 11

Pakistan Playing 11 Probable: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq/Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan/Usama Mir , Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf.

Bangladesh Playing 11 Probable: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mahedi Hasan/Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam


Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Pakistan's Babar Azam and Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan will take place at 1:30 PM IST. 

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 LIVE telecast Pakistan vs Bangladesh

Star Sports will live broadcast Pakistan vs Bangladesh World Cup on their Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.


ICC ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE streaming PAK vs BAN

Fans can watch the live stream of Pakistan vs Bangladesh Cricket World Cup match at Disney+Hotstar.

Stay tuned for Pak vs Ban live score and match updates...

No article available in this category.

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : ICC ODI World Cup 2023 cricket world cup ICC World Cup Pakistan cricket team Pakistan cricket Bangladesh cricket team cricket broadcast sports broadcasting Star Sports disney Hotstar BS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 31 2023 | 12:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSardar Patel QuotesHalloween 2023Gold-Silver Price TodayAadhaar Card Data BreachBallon d'Or awardJio World PlazaBS BFSI Summit LIVE

Elections 2023

Mizoram polls: PM Modi cancels campaign trip to state, Amit Shah to step inChhattisgarh elections: NOTA should be scrapped, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon