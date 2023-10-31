PAK vs BAN LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 updates: Toss at 1:30 PM IST today





Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table here In today's match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Pakistan will look to make most of the thinest chance they have for the semifinal spot chances when they lock horns with Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Pakistan might bring Fakhar Zaman in place of Imam-ul-haq in their Playing 11. Pakistan have just an outside chance to qualify for the semifinal only if they win their remaining three matches. Check Pakistan vs Bangladesh live full scorecard here

Cricket World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs Bangladesh Playing 11

Pakistan Playing 11 Probable: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq/Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan/Usama Mir , Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf.

Bangladesh Playing 11 Probable: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mahedi Hasan/Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Pakistan's Babar Azam and Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan will take place at 1:30 PM IST.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 LIVE telecast Pakistan vs Bangladesh

Star Sports will live broadcast Pakistan vs Bangladesh World Cup on their Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE streaming PAK vs BAN

Fans can watch the live stream of Pakistan vs Bangladesh Cricket World Cup match at Disney+Hotstar.

