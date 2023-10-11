World Cup: Rohit surpasses Gayle for most sixes in international cricket

India’s Rohit Sharma surpassed West Indies' Chris Gayle for the record of most sixes across formats (Tests, ODIs and T20Is) in international cricket. He did that by hitting a six against Naveen Ul-Haq in the ICC World Cup 2023 match against Afghanistan. With the six which came just after Rohit had reached his fifty, he now has 554 sixes across the format. In the list follow big cricketing names like Gayle, Shahid Afridi, Brendon McCullum, Martin Guptil and MS Dhoni.
|Player
|Country
|Sixes
|
Years
Active
|Rohit Sharma
|India
|555
|2007- 2023
|Chris Gayle
|West Indies
|553
|1999-2021
|Shahid Afridi
|Pakistan
|476
|1996-2018
|Brendon McCullum
|New Zealand
|398
|2002-2016
|Martin Guptill
|New Zealand
|383
|2009-2022
|*MS Dhoni
|India
|359
|2004-2019
In this match, the Indian skipper also joined Australia's David Warner as the joint fastest to 1000 runs in ODI World Cups. He achieved this feat in his 19th innings in the World Cups. He surpassed the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, AB de Villiers and Sir Vivian Richards.
Also Read: IND vs AFG LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Updates: India past 100, Rohit on top
Players with least of number of innings to 1000 World Cup runs
|Player
|
Innings to
1000 runs
|Country
|David Warner
|19
|Australia
|Rohit Sharma
|19
|India
|Sachin Tendulkar
|20
|India
|AB de Villiers
|20
|South Africa
|Sir Vivian Richards
|21
|West Indies
Sharma, 36, who had become the oldest Indian to captain the national side in a World Cup game, now also has the third highest number of runs for any Indian in World Cup history, sitting behind legendary batters like Tendulkar and Kohli.
Indians with most runs in ODI World Cup
|Player
|World Cup Runs
|Sachin Tendulkar
|2278
|Virat Kohli
|1115
|Rohit Sharma
|1089
|Sourav Ganguly
|1006
|Rahul Dravid
|860
The match in which all this is happening is being led by India by miles as they were 140/0 in 17 overs at the time of filing this.