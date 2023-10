IND vs AFG LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 updates: Afghanistan opt to bat first

In today's match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and opted to bat first at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Shardul Thakur has made his way to the India playing 11 in place of Ravichandran AAshwin. India will look to register their second victory in the quadenerial event. Though India start as firm favourites but Afghanistan would look to give Rohit Sharma's men a stiff competition. The Kotla wicket is expected not to be spinner friendly given South Africa have already smashes World Cup's highest score at the same venue. WATCH Virat Kohli's runs and awkward moment at his home ground.