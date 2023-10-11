close
Sensex (0.58%)
66460.84 + 381.48
Nifty (0.60%)
19807.25 + 117.40
Nifty Smallcap (1.04%)
5940.55 + 61.10
Nifty Midcap (0.61%)
40532.85 + 247.35
Nifty Bank (0.35%)
44514.80 + 154.65
Heatmap

IND vs AFG LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 updates: Afghanistan opt to bat first

India vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE, ICC World Cup 2023: Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and opted to bat first. Ravichandran Ashwin has made way for Shardul Thakur in India 11

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
India vs Afghanistan

Rohit Sharma and Hashmatullah Shahidi.

In today's match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and opted to bat first at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Shardul Thakur has made his way to the India playing 11 in place of Ravichandran AAshwin. India will look to register their second victory in the quadenerial event. Though India start as firm favourites but Afghanistan would look to give Rohit Sharma's men a stiff competition. The Kotla wicket is expected not to be spinner friendly given South Africa have already smashes World Cup's highest score at the same venue. WATCH Virat Kohli's runs and awkward moment at his home ground.

Cricket World Cup 2023: India vs Afghanistan Playing 11

India Playing 11: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Check latest news on ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 here

Afghanistan Playing 11:Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

India vs Afghanistan TOSS: Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and opted to bat first at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. 

Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 full schedule here

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 LIVE telecast India vs Afghanistan

Star Sports will live broadcast India vs Afghanistan World Cup on their Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE streaming IND vs AFG

Fans can watch the live stream of India vs Afghanistan Cricket World Cup match at Disney+Hotstar.
Stay tuned for IND vs AFG live score and match updates...

No article available in this category.

Topics : KL Rahul Virat Kohli Jasprit Bumrah Rohit Sharma Arun Jaitley stadium ICC ODI World Cup 2023 cricket world cup ICC World Cup India vs Afghanistan India cricket team Indian Cricket Afghanistan cricket team cricket broadcast sports broadcasting Star Sports Hotstar Rashid Khan Hashmatullah Shahidi Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium BS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 11 2023 | 12:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDirect Tax CollectionsLatest News LiveTata Capital Healthcare Fund IITriumph Scrambler 400 XGold-Silver PriceMukesh AmbaniDelhi Police Traffic Advisory | World Cup 2023IND vs AFG LIVE SCORE

Elections 2023

Rahul Gandhi running 'Jhooth Ki Dukaan', says MP CM ChouhanRajasthan polls: BJP in 'damage control' mode after reports of unrest

Sports News

Cricket World Cup 2023, IND vs AFG Playing 11 live match time, streamingWorld Cup 2023 India vs Afghanistan: Check Delhi Police's traffic advisory

India News

Delhi's AQI 'moderate', minimum temperature drops to 19.4 degrees CelsiusUP govt approves proposal to increase retirement age of doctors to 65 years

Economy News

Will exceed Budget target for direct tax: CBDT chairman Nitin GuptaIMF raises India FY24 GDP growth forecast by 20 basis points to 6.3%
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon