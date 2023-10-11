IND vs AFG LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 updates: Afghanistan opt to bat first

In today's match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and opted to bat first against India at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Shardul Thakur has made his way to the India playing 11 in place of R Ashwin. India will look to register their second victory in the quadenerial event. Afghanistan have made no changes to their playing 11. WATCH Virat Kohli's runs and awkward moment at his home ground.

Cricket World Cup 2023: India vs Afghanistan Playing 11

India Playing 11: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj Check latest news on ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 here

Afghanistan Playing 11:Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

India vs Afghanistan TOSS: Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and opted to bat first at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and opted to bat first at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 full schedule here

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 LIVE telecast India vs Afghanistan

Star Sports will live broadcast India vs Afghanistan World Cup on their Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE streaming IND vs AFG

Fans can watch the live stream of India vs Afghanistan Cricket World Cup match at Disney+Hotstar.

Stay tuned for IND vs AFG live score and match updates...