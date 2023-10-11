IND vs AFG LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 updates: Afghanistan opt to bat first

In today's match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and opted to bat first against India at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Shardul Thakur has made his way to the India playing 11 in place of R Ashwin. India will look to register their second victory in the quadenerial event. Afghanistan have made no changes to their playing 11. WATCH Virat Kohli's runs and awkward moment at his home ground.
Cricket World Cup 2023: India vs Afghanistan Playing 11
Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Azmatullah Omarzai, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad, Riaz Hassan, Abdul Rahman, Ikram Alikhil.