IND vs AFG LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 updates: Afghanistan opt to bat first

India vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE, ICC World Cup 2023: Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and opted to bat first. Ravichandran Ashwin has made way for Shardul Thakur in India 11

BS Web Team
Rohit Sharma and Hashmatullah Shahidi.

Last Updated : Oct 11 2023 | 2:12 PM IST
In today's match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and opted to bat first against India at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Shardul Thakur has made his way to the India playing 11 in place of R Ashwin. India will look to register their second victory in the quadenerial event. Afghanistan have made no changes to their playing 11. WATCH Virat Kohli's runs and awkward moment at his home ground.
Cricket World Cup 2023: India vs Afghanistan Playing 11
India Playing 11: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj Check latest news on ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 here
Afghanistan Playing 11:Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi
India vs Afghanistan TOSS: Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and opted to bat first at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.  Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 full schedule here
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 LIVE telecast India vs Afghanistan
Star Sports will live broadcast India vs Afghanistan World Cup on their Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.
ICC ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE streaming IND vs AFG
Fans can watch the live stream of India vs Afghanistan Cricket World Cup match at Disney+Hotstar.
Stay tuned for IND vs AFG live score and match updates...

2:12 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023, India vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE | A special place for Virat Kohli

 
Virat Kohli has a special place in his heart for his special place Kotla. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

2:10 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023, India vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE | First boundary

 
Almost an edge there from Siraj. It was going away from the batter Zadran.
 
Just a push from Zadran and it has the legs to go all the way for a four even as Hardik Pandya chases 
 
Afghanistan Live Score- 6/0 after 02 overs 
 

2:06 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023, India vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE | Good start from Bumrah

 
Just one run in the first five balls and Bumrah already tried to run through the defences of Rahmanullah Gurbaz. 
 
It would be one from the first over 
 
Afghanistan Live Score- 1/0 after 01 over 
 

2:03 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023, India vs Afghanistan LIVE | Batters in the middle

 
The National Anthems are done with and the Afghan openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran are in the middle. Japrit Bumrah has the ball in his hand to begin the first over. 
 

2:01 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023, India vs Afghanistan LIVE | Arguably the best- Virat Kohli

 
Here’s what other batters think of Virat Kohli 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

2:00 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023, India vs Afghanistan LIVE | Here’s how the toss went

 
The toss between India and Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

1:57 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023, India vs Afghanistan LIVE | Here’s how team India reached the Arun Jaitley Stadium

 
Indian players arriving at the Feroz Shah Kotla in Team Bus.  
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

1:52 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023, India vs Afghanistan LIVE | In case some of you plan to get tickets

 
Some of the tickets for India’s matches at Ahmedabad and Pune will go live in some time. 
 

1:39 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023, India vs Afghanistan LIVE | Afghanistan playing 11 for the match

 
Afghanistan playing 11
 
Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi
 

1:38 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023, India vs Afghanistan LIVE | India playing 11 for the match

 
India playing 11
 
Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
 

1:35 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023, India vs Afghanistan LIVE | Shardul in place of Ashwin

 
As was expected Ravichandran Ashwin has made his way out for Shardul Thakur in the Indian playing 11. 
 

1:34 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023, India vs Afghanistan LIVE | Afghanistan opt to bat first

 
Afghanistan have decided to bat first after winning the toss. Hashmatullah Shahidi said that it is a good time for our team to show some talent. 
 

1:32 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023, India vs Afghanistan LIVE | Shardul Thakur will be playing

 
It seems like Shardul Thakur is going to play today’s match as Team India might go in with tow spinners only. Reporters on the ground have spotted him marking his run-up. 
 

1:30 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023, India vs Afghanistan LIVE | Shami doing fielding drills

 
Mohammad Shami is helping with the slip cordon. However, Shardul Thakur is bowling and so are Jadeja and Ashwin while Kuldeep is also doing fielding drills as per Cricbuzz’s reporters on the ground. 
 

1:27 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023, India vs Afghanistan LIVE | Virat Kohli leads Team India huddle

 
Virat Kohli is heading the Team India huddle at his home ground. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

1:25 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023, India vs Afghanistan LIVE | What does the pitch report say?

 
Gautam Gambhir and Sanjay Manjrekar say that the pitch is good enough, that the bowling should be strengthened, and that Mohammad Shami should be brought in place of Ravichandran Ashwin. 
 

1:21 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023, India vs Afghanistan LIVE | Arun Jaitley Stadium looks all set for the game

 
The Arun Jaitley Stadium is in all readiness for the clash
 

1:20 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023, India vs Afghanistan LIVE | Team Afghanistan arrived at Kotla

 
Here’s how the Afghanistan team landed at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi
 

1:18 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023, India vs Afghanistan LIVE | Dinesh Karthik predicted about Mohammad Rizwan

 
Mohammad Rizwan had a good day. What about Karthik’s further predictions 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

1:14 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023, India vs Afghanistan LIVE | Squad of both the teams

India Squad for Cricket World Cup 2023
 
Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav
 
Afghanistan Squad for World Cup 2023
 
Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Azmatullah Omarzai, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad, Riaz Hassan, Abdul Rahman, Ikram Alikhil.
