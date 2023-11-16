SA vs AUS LIVE SCORE, SF World Cup 2023 Updates: Rain stops play in Kolkata

In the second semifinal of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and decided to bat first against Australia at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Rain threat looms over the SA vs AUS semifinal as showers are predicted throughout the day in Kolkata, according to the Indian metrological department. Both teams made two changes each in their side from their last league matches. While South Africa brought in Marco Jansen and Tabraiz Shamsi in place of Andile Phehlukwayo and Lungi Ngidi, Australia brought in Gelnn Maxwell and Mitchell Starc in their playing 11 in places of Marcus Stoinis and Sean Abbott.

South Africa Playing 11: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi

Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 full schedule here Australia Playing 11: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

