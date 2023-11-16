Home / Cricket / World Cup / News / SA vs AUS LIVE SCORE, SF World Cup 2023 Updates: Rain stops play in Kolkata
SA vs AUS LIVE SCORE, SF World Cup 2023 Updates: Rain stops play in Kolkata

South Africa vs Australia Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Updates: Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss and decided to bat first at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata against the Aussies

BS Web Team New Delhi
South Africa vs Australia Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Semi Final. Photo: X

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2023 | 3:46 PM IST
In the second semifinal of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and decided to bat first against Australia at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Rain threat looms over the SA vs AUS semifinal as showers are predicted throughout the day in Kolkata, according to the Indian metrological department. Both teams made two changes each in their side from their last league matches. While South Africa brought in Marco Jansen and Tabraiz Shamsi in place of Andile Phehlukwayo and Lungi Ngidi, Australia brought in Gelnn Maxwell and Mitchell Starc in their playing 11 in places of Marcus Stoinis and Sean Abbott.  
South Africa Playing 11: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi  
Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 full schedule here Australia Playing 11:  Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
Cricket World Cup 2023, Semifinal South Africa vs Australia TOSS: South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and decided to bat first against Australia at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.  
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 LIVE telecast South Africa vs Australia semifinal
Star Sports will live broadcast the South Africa vs Australia semifinal match on their Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD and Star Sports HSAi 1 HD/SD.
ICC ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE streaming SA vs AUS semifinal
Fans can watch the live stream of the South Africa vs Australia semifinal match at Disney+Hotstar.
Stay tuned for SA vs AUS live score and match updates...

Key Events

3:46 PM

South Africa vs Australia Semi-Final LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Play to resume soon

3:34 PM

South Africa vs Australia Semi-Final LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: What’s the situation now?

3:25 PM

South Africa vs Australia Semi-Final LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Rain stops play

3:22 PM

South Africa vs Australia Semi-Final LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: 12 runs from the over

3:21 PM

South Africa vs Australia Semi-Final LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: 4 from the over

3:18 PM

South Africa vs Australia Semi-Final LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Hazlewood gets van der Dussen

3:11 PM

South Africa vs Australia Semi-Final LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Markram gone, Starc has him

3:08 PM

South Africa vs Australia Semi-Final LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: First powerplay over

3:05 PM

South Africa vs Australia Semi-Final LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: First four of the match

3:03 PM

South Africa vs Australia Semi-Final LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Hazlewood continues to trouble

2:58 PM

South Africa vs Australia Semi-Final LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Maiden from Starc

2:57 PM

South Africa vs Australia Semi-Final LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Hazlewood gets de Kock

2:51 PM

South Africa vs Australia Semi-Final LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Starc bowling well

2:35 PM

South Africa vs Australia Semi-Final LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Hazlewood builds pressure

2:32 PM

South Africa vs Australia Semi-Final LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: 2 from the over

2:30 PM

South Africa vs Australia Semi-Final LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Just one from the over

2:07 PM

South Africa vs Australia Semi-Final LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Starc strikes, gets Bavuma

1:56 PM

South Africa vs Australia Semi-Final LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Official team sheets are here

1:54 PM

South Africa vs Australia Semi-Final LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Shamsi in South Africa playing 11

1:53 PM

South Africa vs Australia Semi-Final LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Two changes in Australia playing 11

1:45 PM

South Africa vs Australia Semi-Final LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: What has happened so far?

1:37 PM

South Africa vs Australia Semi-Final LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Bavuma wins toss, Proteas bat first

1:33 PM

South Africa vs Australia Semi-Final LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Predicted playing 11s

1:31 PM

South Africa vs Australia Semi-Final LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Why are Proteas called chokers?

1:30 PM

South Africa vs Australia Semi-Final LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Aussies the king of knockouts

1:27 PM

South Africa vs Australia Semi-Final LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Maxwell available

1:23 PM

South Africa vs Australia Semi-Final LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Australia’s batting might on display

1:16 PM

South Africa vs Australia Semi-Final LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: What would happen at washout?

1:09 PM

South Africa vs Australia Semi-Final LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Changes in playing 11?

1:06 PM

South Africa vs Australia Semi-Final LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Will rain play spoilsport?

1:01 PM

South Africa vs Australia Semi-Final LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Why is today’s match important?

12:49 PM

South Africa vs Australia Semi-Final LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Welcome to the live blog

3:46 PM

South Africa vs Australia Semi-Final LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Play to resume soon

 
Play is set to resume at 3:55 pm local according to the latest updates from the broadcasters. 
 
3:34 PM

South Africa vs Australia Semi-Final LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: What’s the situation now?

 
It is raining lightly here and umpires are roaming around the wicket with umbrellas. If no play from here takes place, South Africa will go through. However there is provision for a reserve day, but there are chances of more rain in Kolkata tomorrow. 
 
3:25 PM

South Africa vs Australia Semi-Final LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Rain stops play

 
Rain has stopped play here umpires have called for the covers and South Africa, who looked like getting some momentum will have to begin after a break once again. 
 
3:22 PM

South Africa vs Australia Semi-Final LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: 12 runs from the over

 
Over Summary- 4 2 0 1 4 1; SA 44-4 after 14 overs
Rassie van der Dussen (5), Heinrich Klaasen (0); Pat Cummins 1-0-12-0
 
Once again, the edge doesn't carry and South Africa for the first time get two fours in an over. 
 
3:21 PM

South Africa vs Australia Semi-Final LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: 4 from the over

 
Over Summary- 1 Wd 0 0 1 1 0; SA 32-4 after 13 overs
Rassie van der Dussen (5), Heinrich Klaasen (0); Mitchell Starc 7-1-18-2
 
Edges don’t carry this time around and South Africa remain four down. 
 
3:18 PM

South Africa vs Australia Semi-Final LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Hazlewood gets van der Dussen

 
Over Summary- 0 0 1 1 W 4; SA 28-4 after 12 overs
Rassie van der Dussen (5), Heinrich Klaasen (0); Josh Hazlewood 6-1-12-2
 
That’s one of the biggest moments in this match as Hazlewood gets an edge out of van der Dussesn and the second slip gets it. 
 
3:11 PM

South Africa vs Australia Semi-Final LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Markram gone, Starc has him

 
Over Summary- 4 0 0 0 W 0; SA 22-3 after 11 overs
Rassie van der Dussen (5), Heinrich Klaasen (0); Mitchell Starc 6-1-14-2
 
This is frustrating for all the Proteas cricket fans as Markram has hit one straight into the hands of Warner at point who gobnles it up and South Africa are now three down. 
 
3:08 PM

South Africa vs Australia Semi-Final LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: First powerplay over

 
Over Summary- 0 0 0 0 0 1; SA 18-2 after 10 overs
Rassie van der Dussen (5), Aiden Markram (6); Josh Hazlewood 5-1-6-1
 
The first powerplay is over here and Proteas are in deep trouble. 
 
3:05 PM

South Africa vs Australia Semi-Final LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: First four of the match

 
Over Summary- 0 Wd 1 0 4 0 L1; SA 17-2 after 9 overs
Rassie van der Dussen (5), Aiden Markram (5); Mitchell Starc 5-1-10-1
 
A four has been hit here and it is the first four of the innings.
 
3:03 PM

South Africa vs Australia Semi-Final LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Hazlewood continues to trouble

 
Over Summary- 0 0 1 0 0 1; SA 10-2 after 8 overs
Rassie van der Dussen (4), Aiden Markram (1); Josh Hazlewood 4-1-5-1
 
Hazlewood continues to trouble the Proteas here 
 
2:58 PM

South Africa vs Australia Semi-Final LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Maiden from Starc

 
Over Summary- 0 0 0 0 0 0; SA 8-2 after 7 overs
Rassie van der Dussen (1), Quinton de Kock (3); Mitchell Starc 4-1-4-1
 
Maiden from Starc
 
2:57 PM

South Africa vs Australia Semi-Final LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Hazlewood gets de Kock

 
Over Summary- 0 0 0 W 0 0; SA 8-1 after 6 overs
Rassie van der Dussen (1), Quinton de Kock (3); Josh Hazlewood 3-1-3-1
 
De Kock goes for the almighty big shot and then gets caught instantly as South Africa are in trouble in yet another semi-final. 
 
2:51 PM

South Africa vs Australia Semi-Final LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Starc bowling well

 
Over Summary- 0 0 0 0 2 0; SA 8-1 after 5 overs
Rassie van der Dussen (1), Quinton de Kock (3);Mitchell Starc
3-0-4-1
 
Strac has bowled magnificently here 
 

2:35 PM

South Africa vs Australia Semi-Final LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Hazlewood builds pressure

 
Over Summary- 0 0 1 0 0 1; SA 6-1 after 4 overs
Rassie van der Dussen (1), Quinton de Kock (3); Josh Hazlewood 2-0-3-0
 
Hazlewood has continued to build pressure
 
2:32 PM

South Africa vs Australia Semi-Final LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: 2 from the over

 
Over Summary- 0 0 L1 Wd 0 0 0; SA 4-1 after 3 overs

Rassie van der Dussen (0), Quinton de Kock (1); Mitchell Starc 2-0-2-1

Two runs come from the over and Australia continue to dominate
 
2:30 PM

South Africa vs Australia Semi-Final LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Just one from the over

 
Over Summary- 0 1 0 0 0 0; SA 2-1 after 2 overs
 
Rassie van der Dussen (0), Quinton de Kock (1); Josh Hazlewood 1-0-1-0
 
2:07 PM

South Africa vs Australia Semi-Final LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Starc strikes, gets Bavuma

 
Over Summary- 0 1 0 0 0 w; SA 1-1 after 1 overs
 
Temba Bavuma (0), Quinton de Kock (1); Mitchell Starc 1-0-1-1
 
Mitchell Starc has struck big time in the semi-final as he gets the opposition skipper out for a duck with a ball that was angling away and Bvauma just fished for it. 
 
1:56 PM

South Africa vs Australia Semi-Final LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Official team sheets are here

 
The official team sheets are here 
 

1:54 PM

South Africa vs Australia Semi-Final LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Shamsi in South Africa playing 11

 
South Africa Playing 11 

Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi
 

1:53 PM

South Africa vs Australia Semi-Final LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Two changes in Australia playing 11

 
Australia Playing 11
 
Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
 
First Published: Nov 16 2023 | 12:55 PM IST

