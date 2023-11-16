World Cup 2023 Final: India face Australia as Rohit eyes fairytale finish

India will take on Australia in the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Sunday, November 19 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. It is going to be a special occasion at the largest stadium in the world as Team India will chase their third title in what has been dubbed as the ‘3 ka dream’ while the five-time champions, Aussies will eye a record sixth title.

Importance of this World Cup for India



This would be the fourth final for India in the ODI World Cups and the country that started the trend of winning the World Cup on home soil when they won it in 2011 under MS Dhoni’s captaincy, would look to continue on the momentum. Since then, Australia and England won the World Cup on their home soil in 2015 and 2019 as well. This will also be India's first victory against Australia in a World Cup final and after West Indies and Sri Lanka, they could become the second team to defeat the Aussies in a World Cup final. The last time these two teams met in a final, India lost badly in 2003 in South Africa.

India would also become only the second team after Australia to win the World Cup three times or more, Currently, they are tied at two along with the West Indies. India would also become the only team to win the World Cup twice at home after having hosted it four times.

Rohit Sharma's journey from not in the team to being captain in the final

India captain Rohit Sharma could have a fairytale ending for himself. Having missed out on making the cut of the final 15 players for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 India squad, Rohit was devastated and expressed it through a tweet. However, he resolved to not miss any further ICC tournaments as he was promoted to opener’s position in the ICC Champions Trophy 2013 and has not looked back ever since.

One of the only three players to have scored more than 500 runs in two World Cups, alongside Sachin Tendulkar (1996 and 2003) and David Warner (2019 and 2023), Rohit has had a tremendous tournament with the bat as well, giving India tremendous starts at the top and breaking the back of the bowling attacks early on. The intent that was always talked about, but never implemented, has finally been seen on the field thanks to Rohit at the top.

Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table here



From not being part of the 2011 World Cup to getting his name etched on the trophy as only the third Indian captain to lift the Cup, it could be a fairytale ending for Rohit, especially given the fact that it could very well be his last World Cup as well. From not being part of the 2011 World Cup to getting his name etched on the trophy as only the third Indian captain to lift the Cup, it could be a fairytale ending for Rohit, especially given the fact that it could very well be his last World Cup as well.

Also Read IND vs AUS ODIs: Smith, Starc, Maxwell return to Australia 18-man squad India vs Australia ODIs full schedule, live match time, squads, streaming WTC Final Day 2 Highlights: Australia on top as India trail by 318 runs Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs AUS Playing 11, toss result, streaming AUS vs NZ Highlights, World Cup 2023: Ravindra's ton in vain, Australia win 1999 redux? The Aus vs SA World Cup semifinal that ended in 213-213 tie Mohammed Shami's journey from bowling over batters to bowling over brands What did Satya Nadella do during the India-New Zealand semi-final match? SA vs AUS Highlights, SF World Cup 2023: Australia win low-scoring thriller King of the Knockouts: How Australia have dominated the Cricket World Cup

Virat Kohli’s journey from averaging 13 in knockouts to hitting his 50th century

Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 full schedule here



Before the World Cup semi-final against New Zealand where he had smashed his record fiftieth ton, Virat Kohli had scored 9, 1 and 1 in the 2011, 2015 and 2019 World Cup semi-finals. He averaged around 13 in the knockouts with no fifties and centuries to show for in ODI World Cup knockouts. Before the World Cup semi-final against New Zealand where he had smashed his record fiftieth ton, Virat Kohli had scored 9, 1 and 1 in the 2011, 2015 and 2019 World Cup semi-finals. He averaged around 13 in the knockouts with no fifties and centuries to show for in ODI World Cup knockouts.

Now, having hit three centuries and gone past his idol Sachin Tendulkar with whom he won his first World Cup in 2011, Virat Kohli is leading the charts with more than 700 runs in this World Cup. This is the first time any batter has gone past the 700 runs in one edition of the World Cup. He would want nothing else but to shine at the biggest stage of them all and win the Cup for India, if not as captain, then as a player, much like his idol.