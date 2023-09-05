South African keeper-batsman de Kock to retire from ODIs after World Cup

South Africa's ace batter and wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock has decided to call it quits as far as the One-day international (ODIs) format is concerned. The 30-year-old conveyed his wishes to Cricket South Africa that he would not be available for ODIs post the World Cup in October-November this year (2023) in India.

De Kock, who played 140 50-over games for the Proteas, scored 5966 runs at an average of 44.55. His strike rate of 96 made him an explosive opening batter for the team. The biggest plus of having de Kock in the side was once he settled and got a fifty, he would most likely convert that into a 100. His conversion rate of 36.95 is one of the best in ODIs. He scored 29 fifties in ODIs.

The left-handed batter, however, would continue to represent the Proteas in T20 internationals. So far, the Johannesburg-born has played 54 Tests and 80 T20 internationals.

Is BBL contract the reason for de Kock's retirement in ODIs?

ANNOUNCEMENT



Quinton de Kock has announced his retirement from ODI cricket following the conclusion of the ICC @cricketworldcup in India



What's your favourite Quinny moment throughout the years ? — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) September 5, 2023

De Kock signed-up with Melbourne Renegades to play for the BBL 2023-24 edition. However, BBL's schedule clashes with India's tour of South Africa in December-January next year. More specifically, the ODI series between the two sides would hinder de Kock from fulfilling his terms of contract with the BBL side Renegades.

ESPNCrincifo in a report said, "de Kock was confirmed as available for BBL between December 10 and January 5 after he was picked up by Melbourne Renegades but that stint clashes with the India games, which run from December 10 to 21.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) was aware of de Kock's participation in the BBL draft but as a centrally contracted player they expect his first obligation to be the national team."

This clash seems to have compelled de Kock to make his retirement decision.