World Cup 2023: Chennai's pitch was a Test match wicket - Ravindra Jadeja

Armed by the knowledge stemming from his over-decade long association with Chennai Super Kings, Ravindra Jadeja said he stuck to a stump-to-stump line against Australia on the Chepauk pitch that was a typical "Test match strip" during their World Cup opener here on Sunday.

Jadeja took 3 for 28 in 10 overs and his dismissals of Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne literally stopped Australia on their tracks at 199 in 49.3 overs which India chased down in 41.2 overs.



Asked about his plan on a track where the ball turned and gripped, Jadeja said: The way I started the first over, the ball was stopping after it pitched. The wicket looked dry in the afternoon when it was hot. I thought the stump line would be good as some balls would dart in while some would turn. So, it won't be easy for the batsman.

While a couple of balls stayed straight, the one that got Smith turned appreciably.

My plan was to bowl on the stump and luckily the ball to Smith turned more. I thought this was a typical Test match wicket. We should not do any experiment and bowl stump-to-stump," he said.



When Jadeja is around, there is no dearth of humour.

Quizzed how different was his role from that of Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav, his smile invoked laughter.

There is no role. Only role is to get as many wickets as quickly as we could.

And then in his inimitable way, he described the wicket.

On that wicket, all the three (spinners) would have thought the same: I should get more wickets. And if that's in your mind, it's not wrong. If everyone is thinking like this, then the opposition team will be bowled out quickly.

He did agree that Smith's dismissal was the turning point.



I think that was the turning point...a wicket like that of Steve Smith. From there onwards, it was not easy to come and rotate the strike for the new batters.

So from there, they were 110 for 2 and became 199 all-out. I know the conditions in Chennai. I have been playing here (for CSK) since 10-11 years. I know how the conditions in this ground work. I enjoyed and whatever I contribute to the team I always feel happy.

The answer that brought the entire house down was a purely technical question.

He was asked if he could give some insight to his variations and the use of over-spin in his deliveries.

Mera strategy aapko bataoonga nahi. Phir aap Angrezi mein chaap doge aur logon ko pata chal jayega (I will not reveal my strategy. You will write in English and the opposition will get a hang of it.