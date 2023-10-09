Home / Cricket / World Cup / News / World Cup 2023: Chennai's pitch was a Test match wicket - Ravindra Jadeja

World Cup 2023: Chennai's pitch was a Test match wicket - Ravindra Jadeja

Jadeja took 3 for 28 in 10 overs and his dismissals of Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne literally stopped Australia on their tracks at 199 in 49.3 overs which India chased down in 41.2 overs.

Press Trust of India Chennai
Ravindra Jadeja. Photo: @BCCI

3 min read Last Updated : Oct 9 2023 | 9:12 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Armed by the knowledge stemming from his over-decade long association with Chennai Super Kings, Ravindra Jadeja said he stuck to a stump-to-stump line against Australia on the Chepauk pitch that was a typical "Test match strip" during their World Cup opener here on Sunday. Check New Zealand vs Netherlands Playing 11, toss and match updates here

Jadeja took 3 for 28 in 10 overs and his dismissals of Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne literally stopped Australia on their tracks at 199 in 49.3 overs which India chased down in 41.2 overs.

Check latest news on ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 here

Asked about his plan on a track where the ball turned and gripped, Jadeja said: The way I started the first over, the ball was stopping after it pitched. The wicket looked dry in the afternoon when it was hot. I thought the stump line would be good as some balls would dart in while some would turn. So, it won't be easy for the batsman.

While a couple of balls stayed straight, the one that got Smith turned appreciably.

My plan was to bowl on the stump and luckily the ball to Smith turned more. I thought this was a typical Test match wicket. We should not do any experiment and bowl stump-to-stump," he said.

Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 full schedule here

When Jadeja is around, there is no dearth of humour.

Quizzed how different was his role from that of Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav, his smile invoked laughter.

There is no role. Only role is to get as many wickets as quickly as we could.

And then in his inimitable way, he described the wicket.

On that wicket, all the three (spinners) would have thought the same: I should get more wickets. And if that's in your mind, it's not wrong. If everyone is thinking like this, then the opposition team will be bowled out quickly.

He did agree that Smith's dismissal was the turning point.

Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table here

I think that was the turning point...a wicket like that of Steve Smith. From there onwards, it was not easy to come and rotate the strike for the new batters.

So from there, they were 110 for 2 and became 199 all-out. I know the conditions in Chennai. I have been playing here (for CSK) since 10-11 years. I know how the conditions in this ground work. I enjoyed and whatever I contribute to the team I always feel happy.

The answer that brought the entire house down was a purely technical question.

He was asked if he could give some insight to his variations and the use of over-spin in his deliveries.

Mera strategy aapko bataoonga nahi. Phir aap Angrezi mein chaap doge aur logon ko pata chal jayega (I will not reveal my strategy. You will write in English and the opposition will get a hang of it.

Also Read

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 format, teams, venues, match rules, winners list

India vs Australia ODIs full schedule, live match time, squads, streaming

ICC World Cup, IND vs AUS Preview: Confident India ready for Australia

WI vs IND 1st ODI Playing 11: Ishan Kishan preffered over Sanju Samson

Cricket World Cup 2023: Winners list, prize money, venues, mascot, telecast

ICC World Cup IND vs AUS: Rahul, Kohli withstand early onslaught to win it

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs NED Playing 11, live match time, streaming

ICC World Cup IND vs AUS: Indian spin troika checkmates Aussies at Chennai

World Cup 2023 IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli breaks record without even batting

World Cup 2023 IND vs AUS Highlights: Kohli, Rahul take India to famous win

Topics :ICC ODI World Cup 2023Ravindra JadejaIndia vs AustraliaICC World Cupcricket world cup

First Published: Oct 9 2023 | 8:58 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

FDA has accepted NDA for dermatological drug Deuruxolitinib: Sun Pharma

Russia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

ICC World Cup 2023: Gill down with dengue, likely to miss IND vs AUS match

Asian Games: India set up semifinal clash with Pakistan in men's Kabaddi

India News

Meesho Festive Season Sale starting today, offering up to 80 per cent off

Sikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 21, searches on for 118 missing people

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investments

Manufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey

Next Story