IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 updates: Toss at 1:30 PM in Chennai

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE, ICC World Cup 2023: Fans can watch the live stream of India vs Australia Cricket World Cup match at Disney+Hotstar.

BS Web Team
Fans can watch the live stream of India vs Australia Cricket World Cup match at Disney+Hotstar.

Last Updated : Oct 8 2023 | 12:37 PM IST
In today's match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, the former champions India and Australia begin their campaign in an electrifying clash at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. For once the Chepauk crowd will not be cheering for the Men in Yellow as Rohit and Co will step out at the storied MA Chidambaram Stadium for the marquee clash.  The atmosphere will be electric with anticipation, but there will also be a hint of nervousness as India will play their opening match of the ICC World Cup at home as favourites. But before the IND vs AUS match begins at 2 PM IST, all eyes will be on the Playing XIs of both the sides given there has been some injury concerns in both the camps. Check latest news on ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 here

The mood is pretty good as it is before the start of every big tournament. We've come into this tournament prepared really well, so quite confident about us skill wise.
 
We're looking forward to the game. Everybody's fit. Gill is not 100%, but he's sick. So, there's no injury concern. Gill is not feeling well. We are monitoring him on a daily basis. So, we're going to give him every chance to recover and see how he feels. So, he's not ruled out yet.


Three days after the world cup started, Indian cricket team will in action today as they begin their 2023 World Cup campaign against Australia. 

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs Australia World Cup match from live toss till the match ends.

First Published: Oct 8 2023 | 12:27 PM IST

