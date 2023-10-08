IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 updates: Toss at 1:30 PM in Chennai

In today's match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, the former champions India and Australia begin their campaign in an electrifying clash at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. For once the Chepauk crowd will not be cheering for the Men in Yellow as Rohit and Co will step out at the storied MA Chidambaram Stadium for the marquee clash. The atmosphere will be electric with anticipation, but there will also be a hint of nervousness as India will play their opening match of the ICC World Cup at home as favourites. But before the IND vs AUS match begins at 2 PM IST, all eyes will be on the Playing XIs of both the sides given there has been some injury concerns in both the camps. Check latest news on ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 here Cricket World Cup 2023: India vs Australia Playing 11 India Playing 11 probable: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj Australia Playing 11 probable: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green/Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 full schedule here India vs Australia LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between India's Rohit Sharma and Australia's Pat Cummins will take place at 1:30 PM IST. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 LIVE telecast India vs Australia Star Sports will live broadcast India vs Australia World Cup on their Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD. Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table here ICC ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE streaming IND vs AUS Fans can watch the live stream of India vs Australia Cricket World Cup match at Disney+Hotstar. Stay tuned for IND vs AUS live score and match updates... Read More