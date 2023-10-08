IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 updates: Toss at 1:30 PM in Chennai

Cricket World Cup 2023: India vs Australia Playing 11
India Playing 11 probable: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
Australia Playing 11 probable: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green/Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
India vs Australia LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between India's Rohit Sharma and Australia's Pat Cummins will take place at 1:30 PM IST.
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 LIVE telecast India vs Australia
Star Sports will live broadcast India vs Australia World Cup on their Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.
ICC ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE streaming IND vs AUS
Fans can watch the live stream of India vs Australia Cricket World Cup match at Disney+Hotstar.
