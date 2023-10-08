World Cup 2023 IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli breaks record without even batting

India’s Virat Kohli , known for creating a record with every match he bats in nowadays, has created one in his first match of the ICC World Cup 2023 against Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, Chennai. But he did that even without batting.

Asked to field first, India managed to get the first wicket in the third over as Jasprit Bumrah got Mitchell Marsh to edge one and Kohli, flying to his left, caught the ball brilliantly. By completing that catch, the former India captain surpassed Anil Kumble for the most catches by a non-wicketkeeper Indian in World Cup history.

Kohli now has 15 catches in 27 ODI World Cup matches. The record for most catches by a non-wicketkeeper in World Cup belongs to Australia's Ricky Ponting who has held 28 catches in 46 matches. Among active cricketers, England’s Joe Root has held the most catches (20 in just 18 matches).

Virat Kohli now has most catches for India in ODI World Cups as a fielder



Player Catches Matches Virat Kohli 15 27 Anil Kumble 14 18 Kapil Dev 12 26 Sachin Tendulkar 12 44 Virender Sehwag 11 22

Rohit Sharma and Bumrah create records

This was also the first time that India was able to send an Australian opener without scoring in a World Cup match. Rohit Sharma at 36 years and 161 days, became the oldest to skipper India in a World Cup. He beat Mohd Azaharuddin to the feat. Azhar had captained India at the age of 36 years and 119 days in the 1999 World Cup.

1000 runs for David Warner in the World Cup

Australia’s David Warner also reached a milestone as he became the fourth Australian to go past 1000 runs in ODI World Cup history. Overall, he is the 22nd player to go past the 1000 run mark in World Cups and the 17th highest run scorer in the World Cup.

Most runs by an Australian batsman in ODI WC: Top Five