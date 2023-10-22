IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Updates: Rohit wins toss, India bowl

In today's ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match, India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bowl first at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. India made two changes in their playing 11 as Mohammed Shami came in for Shardul Thakur while Suryakumar Yadav made his World Cup debut and replaced injured Hardik Pandya. Newe Zealand made no changes in their playing 11. Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table here
Cricket World Cup 2023 | India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE | Rohit wins toss, opt to bowl first
The toss between India captain Rohit Sharma and New Zealand skipper Tom Latham was won by Rohit who decided to bowl first.
1:26 PM
Cricket World Cup 2023 | India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE | Pitch Report
The pitch report from Sunil Gavaskar said that the pitch looks made especially for batters as there is a little bit of grass. With the dew in the evening playing under lights, pacer bowlers might get some purchase from the new ball. All in all, it is a batter’s pitch.
1:20 PM
Cricket World Cup 2023 | India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE | Head to head for India and New Zealand
India and New Zealand have come up against each other in 116 ODIs. India have the upper hand with 58 wins while the Kiwis have won 50. However, when it comes to World Cups, the Blackcaps have won five and India have only three matches with the last victory coming way back in 2003.
Total matches played: 116
India won: 58
New Zealand won: 50
No result: 07
Tied- 01
1:03 PM
Cricket World Cup 2023 | India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE | Predicted Playing 11 of both sides
Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult
12:50 PM
Cricket World Cup 2023 | India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE | Dravid, Latham on dew factor
New Zealand captain Tom Latham and Indian coach Rahul Dravid agreed that dew will play a significant factor in the World Cup match between the two sides at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.
"I think dew is a massive factor here in Dharamsala. I think we turned up at 5 o'clock last night, and there was some dew starting to form," Tom Latham said in a pre-match press conference on the eve of the India vs New Zealand match.
Dravid echoed Latham’s sentiments, saying, "Dew factor is important. The temperature is cold so there will be dew. But you can't think much about it. Of course, you can make tactics and strategies according to that, but you have no guarantee that you will win the toss."
Cricket World Cup 2023 | India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE | Dravid on Pandya's replacement
With Hardik Pandya set to miss the India vs New Zealand clash, coach Rahul Dravid hinted that Suryakumar Yadav would get the finisher's role and not Ishan Kishan.
He was asked whether Ishan Kishan could be given a chance instead of Hardik Pandya as a finisher, given that New Zealand have left-handed spinners in their attack. Dravid said that for a finisher’s role, Surya will rather be preferred. He reasoned that Surya is also a good player of any spin. Suraya’s ability to play the role of an enforcer and a finisher also shifted the decision in his favour.
Cricket World Cup 2023 | India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE | Preview in brief
Flying into the quaint hilly terrain without their balancing figure Hardik Pandya, a frighteningly dominant India's World Cup campaign will start all over again with Sunday's blockbuster clash against an ambitious New Zealand.
A freak ankle injury had ruled Pandya out of the big game against the Kiwis who are eyeing their maiden triumph, even as the hosts desperately look to break their long trophy jinx in ICC tournaments.
With the flamboyant all-rounder not in picture, India have been forced to disturb a combination that has brought them four convincing wins on the trot, leaving the opponents worried and exploring ways to stop the rampaging hosts.
Against the New Zealanders, the Indians will take to the field after having done a bit of rejigging of their combination and re-evaluation of strategies.
Pandya's injury has disturbed the balance of the side as India doesn't have a like-for-like replacement for him. These thoughts must have crossed the minds of the men who matter the moment Pandya sustained the injury to his left ankle while trying to stop the ball on his follow-through during their match against Bangladesh in Pune.
Hardik Pandya injury news
12:20 PM
Cricket World Cup 2023 | India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs New Zealand match in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.