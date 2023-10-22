Home / Cricket / World Cup / News / IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Updates: Rohit wins toss, India bowl
LiveNew Update

IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Updates: Rohit wins toss, India bowl

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE: Suryakumar Yadav and Mohammed Shami came in for India in playing 11. New Zealand made no changes, India won toss and chose to field first

BS Web Team New Delhi
The coin flip between India's Rohit Sharma and New Zealand's Tom Latham will take place at 1:30 PM IST.

Last Updated : Oct 22 2023 | 1:57 PM IST
In today's ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match, India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bowl first at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. India made two changes in their playing 11 as Mohammed Shami came in for Shardul Thakur while Suryakumar Yadav made his World Cup debut and replaced injured Hardik Pandya. Newe Zealand made no changes in their playing 11. Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table here
India Playing 11: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
New Zealand Playing 11:  Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c&wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson. Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 full schedule here
India vs New Zealand LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between India's Rohit Sharma and New Zealand's Tom Latham will take place at 1:30 PM IST. 
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 LIVE telecast India vs New Zealand
Star Sports will live broadcast India vs New Zealand World Cup on their Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD. Check ICC Cricket World Cup latest news updates here
ICC ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE streaming IND vs NZ
Fans can watch the live stream of India vs New Zealand Cricket World Cup match at Disney+Hotstar.
Stay tuned for IND vs NZ live score and match updates...

First Published: Oct 22 2023 | 12:17 PM IST

