IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Updates: Rohit wins toss, India bowl

In today's ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match, India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bowl first at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. India made two changes in their playing 11 as Mohammed Shami came in for Shardul Thakur while Suryakumar Yadav made his World Cup debut and replaced injured Hardik Pandya. Newe Zealand made no changes in their playing 11. Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table here

World Cup 2023 IND vs NZ Playing 11: Surya makes his ODI World Cup debut Cricket World Cup 2023: India vs New Zealand Playing 11 Also read:

India Playing 11: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

New Zealand Playing 11: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c&wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson. Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c&wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson. Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 full schedule here

India vs New Zealand LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between India's Rohit Sharma and New Zealand's Tom Latham will take place at 1:30 PM IST.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 LIVE telecast India vs New Zealand

Star Sports will live broadcast India vs New Zealand World Cup on their Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD. Check ICC Cricket World Cup latest news updates here

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE streaming IND vs NZ

Fans can watch the live stream of India vs New Zealand Cricket World Cup match at Disney+Hotstar.

Stay tuned for IND vs NZ live score and match updates...