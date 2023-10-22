World Cup 2023 IND vs NZ: Umpire Kettleborough ill, replaced by Paul Wilson

Also Read: Umpire helped Kohli to hit 48th ODI century? No, the new wide ball rule did
Ravi Shastri, former India coach and currently part of the commentary panel of the World Cup, while on commentary said that Wilson has replaced Kttleborogh because the latter was ill and has been named as a reserve umpire for the Dharamsala game.
In the match, India won the toss and decided to bowl first. They dominated the first powerplay by getting both the New Zealand openers out early and restricting them to 34/2. At the time of publishing this, the Kiwis had recovered and were 61/2 after 15 overs.