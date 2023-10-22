close
Sensex (-0.35%)
65397.62 -231.62
Nifty (-0.42%)
19542.65 -82.05
Nifty Smallcap (-0.88%)
5978.05 -52.95
Nifty Midcap (-1.13%)
39878.75 -453.85
Nifty Bank (-0.07%)
43723.05 -31.45
Heatmap

IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 updates: Toss at 1:30 PM IST today

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE: If India win today's match they will dethrone New Zealand from the top of the points table

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
India vs New Zealand in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

The coin flip between India's Rohit Sharma and New Zealand's Tom Latham will take place at 1:30 PM IST.

In today's ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match, the table-toppers New Zealand and India will clash at HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. New Zealand are at the top of the World Cup points table, and if India win today's match, they will end Kiwis' four-match winning streak. The same goes for the Kiwis. Talking about the match dynamics, India have a big headache ahead of the toss as Hardik Pandya is not available for selection. Suryakumar is expected to replace the all-rounder. In that case, Rohit Sharma-led team management could bring Mohammed Shami in the India Playing 11. Meanwhile, New Zealand can bring Tim Southee in their Playing 11 as he is available for selection.Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table here

Cricket World Cup 2023: India vs New Zealand Playing 11

India Playing 11 probable: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav/Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur/Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

New Zealand Playing 11 probable:  Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c&wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson.

Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 full schedule here

India vs New Zealand LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between India's Rohit Sharma and New Zealand's Tom Latham will take place at 1:30 PM IST. 

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 LIVE telecast India vs New Zealand

Star Sports will live broadcast India vs New Zealand World Cup on their Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.

Check ICC Cricket World Cup latest news updates here

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE streaming IND vs NZ

Fans can watch the live stream of India vs New Zealand Cricket World Cup match at Disney+Hotstar.

Stay tuned for IND vs NZ live score and match updates...

No article available in this category.

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Rohit Sharma KL Rahul Virat Kohli Jasprit Bumrah ICC ODI World Cup 2023 cricket world cup ICC World Cup India vs New Zealand India cricket team New Zealand cricket team India New Zealand Cricket cricket broadcast sports broadcasting Tim Southee Kane Williamson Tom Latham Matt Henry Trent Boult kuldeep yadav Suryakumar Yadav BS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 22 2023 | 12:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayWorld Cup, IND vs NZ MatchIND vs NZ Playing 11Suryakumar YadavPVR Inox Q2 resultHUL Q2 resultsSamsung Neo QLED 4K Review

Elections 2023

MP Assembly polls: BJP, Congress look to shine in Bundelkhand regionMP polls: With 2nd list of 85 candidates, Cong announces all but 1 nominee

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs PAK Playing 11, live match time, streamingCricket World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya ruled out of India-New Zealand game

India News

Jaishankar discusses domains on cooperation with Singapore's trade ministerRapidX named as Namo Bharat, PM Modi to flag off trains: All details

Economy News

Fuel shortage unlikely but disruption in oil supplies, price hikes possibleIndia will account for 18% of global growth by 2028, to play key role: IMF
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon