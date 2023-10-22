IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 updates: Toss at 1:30 PM IST today

In today's ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match, the table-toppers New Zealand and India will clash at HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. New Zealand are at the top of the World Cup points table, and if India win today's match, they will end Kiwis' four-match winning streak. The same goes for the Kiwis. Talking about the match dynamics, India have a big headache ahead of the toss as Hardik Pandya is not available for selection. Suryakumar is expected to replace the all-rounder. In that case, Rohit Sharma-led team management could bring Mohammed Shami in the India Playing 11. Meanwhile, New Zealand can bring Tim Southee in their Playing 11 as he is available for selection. Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table here

Cricket World Cup 2023: India vs New Zealand Playing 11

India Playing 11 probable: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav/Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur/Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

New Zealand Playing 11 probable: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c&wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson.



Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 full schedule here Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c&wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson.

India vs New Zealand LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between India's Rohit Sharma and New Zealand's Tom Latham will take place at 1:30 PM IST.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 LIVE telecast India vs New Zealand





Check ICC Cricket World Cup latest news updates here Star Sports will live broadcast India vs New Zealand World Cup on their Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE streaming IND vs NZ

Fans can watch the live stream of India vs New Zealand Cricket World Cup match at Disney+Hotstar.

Stay tuned for IND vs NZ live score and match updates...