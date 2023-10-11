World Cup 2023 India vs Afghanistan: Check Delhi Police's traffic advisory

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for the October 11 World Cup 2023 India vs Afghanistan match. It has asked commuters to avoid certain roads around the Arun Jaitely stadium in New Delhi, where the match will take place.

The match will begin at 2 pm on Wednesday.

Ind vs Afg World Cup 2023 traffic update

According to the Delhi traffic advisory today, there will be diversions and restrictions on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and JLN Marg.

"No heavy vehicles and buses will be allowed on the roads from Daryaganj to Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and from Guru Nanak Chowk to Asaf Ali Road," it said.

The traffic police department requested commuters to avoid the following roads:

From Rajghat to JLN Marg

From Kamla Market roundabout to Rajghat

From Turkman Gate to Delhi Gate

From Ramcharan Aggarwal Chowk to Delhi Gate

Delhi traffic advisory today also said limited parking is available for labelled vehicles in the proximity of the stadium. "Display of car parking label on the windscreen is mandatory. Vehicle number must be written on parking label. The vehicles without valid parking labels shall not be allowed in the proximity of the stadium," the advisory read.

"Car parking label holders are advised to take Ring Road, JLN Marg, Asaf Ali Road or Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg ('U' turn at Delhi Gate is allowed)," it added.

The advisory said no vehicle would be allowed to be parked on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, JLN Marg and Ring Road from Rajghat to IP Flyover (Both the carriageways).

"Vehicles parked on these roads shall be towed away and prosecuted as per law," it said.

The traffic police said park and ride facility is available for spectators and unlabelled vehicles. All spectators coming in their vehicles may reach the Mata Sundari parking, Shanti Van parking and the parking under Velodrome Road to avail of the facility or walk down to the stadium, it added.

Spectators using application-based taxis and other taxies should use the service lane on Ring Road between IP Flyover and Rajghat crossing for drop and pickup, the Delhi traffic advisory added.

(With agency inputs)