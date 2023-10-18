Home / Cricket / World Cup / News / World Cup 2023: 'Men in Blue' have ticked off all the boxes - Azharuddin

World Cup 2023: 'Men in Blue' have ticked off all the boxes - Azharuddin

India is currently undefeated at the WC and has won all its three matches so far.

ANI
Jasprit Bumrah. Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2023 | 10:19 AM IST
Former Indian cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin said on Tuesday that he expects India to win the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup, saying that the team is looking very good.

India is currently undefeated at the WC and has won all its three matches so far.
 

"I always wish them the very best. I expect them to win the World Cup. We have a very good chance. We have a very good team and a captain who is leading the side well, we are looking good and hopefully, we should win," Azharuddin told ANI.

India started off their tournament with a six-wicket win over Australia. They followed it with an eight-wicket win over Afghanistan and a seven-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan.

'Men in Blue' have ticked off all the boxes, be it a solid top order, performances of pace attack led by Jasprit Bumrah or exceptional performances while fielding.

India will next take on Bangladesh at Pune on Thursday.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

Bangladesh squad: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Kumer Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto (vc), Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

First Published: Oct 18 2023 | 10:19 AM IST

