Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs AFG Playing 11, live match time, streaming

After a historic win against England in the ICC World Cup, Afghanistan will be up against New Zealand at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, October 18, 2023. The Kiwis have not lost a game in the three that they have played against England, the Netherlands and Bangladesh and they would look to continue the momentum when they go up against the Afgan side. Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table here

Kane Williamson, who made an international comeback in the last match against Bangladesh, got his thumb fractured and will not be available for selection in the next three games. So, at least one change is expected in New Zealand Playing 11. It means New Zealand would go back to the basics and play either Mark Chapman or Will Young in his place, although Tom Blundell has been called in as his cover. A question on Tim Southee's comeback also looms large ahead of the Chennai game. Afghanistan don’t have any injury issue and as per their coach, Jonathan Troot, they fear no team and hence would look to earn back-to-back victories.

New Zealand vs Afghanistan playing 11

New Zealand Playing 11 Probable

Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham(w/c), Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Will Young, Trent Boult

Afghanistan Playing 11 Probable

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil(w), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

New Zealand vs Afghanistan head-to-head

New Zealand and Afghanistan have come up against each other in two ODI matches, and both have been won by the Blackcaps. Both these games were part of the World Cups only.

Total matches played: 02

New Zealand won: 02

Afghanistan won: 00

No result: 00

Tied- 00

NZ vs AFG ODIs: Squads of both team

New Zealand Squad for ODI World Cup

Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham(w/c), Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Will Young, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi, James Neesham, Tim Southee

Afghanistan Squad for World Cup

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil(w), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Najibullah Zadran, Abdul Rahman, Riaz Hassan, Noor Ahmad

New Zealand vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup: Match time, telecast and streaming details

When will the New Zealand vs Afghanistan World Cup match take place?

The New Zealand vs Afghanistan World Cup match will take place on Wednesday, October 18, 2023.

What is the venue of the NZ vs AFG World Cup match?

The New Zealand vs Afghanistan World Cup match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

When will the New Zealand vs Afghanistan World Cup match live toss take place as per Indian Standard Time (IST)?

New Zealand vs Afghanistan live toss for the World Cup match will take place at 01:30 PM IST.

What is the match timing of the New Zealand vs Afghanistan World Cup match according to Indian Standard Time?

The World Cup match between New Zealand and Afghanistan will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the New Zealand vs Afghanistan World Cup match?

Star Sports will live broadcast the New Zealand vs Afghanistan World Cup match in New Zealand.

How to watch the live streaming of the NZ vs BAN World Cup match in India for free?

Hotstar will livestream the New Zealand vs Afghanistan World Cup match in India for free.