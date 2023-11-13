Home / Cricket / World Cup / News / World Cup 2023: Shadab backs skipper Babar, calls for change in mindset

World Cup 2023: Shadab backs skipper Babar, calls for change in mindset

Calling for a change in "cultural" mindset, Pakistan's vice-captain Shadab Khan has voiced his support for skipper Babar Azam, who is being blamed for the team's disastrous showing in the World Cup

Press Trust of India Kolkata
Babar Azam, Muhammad Rizwan

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2023 | 12:41 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Calling for a change in "cultural" mindset, Pakistan's vice-captain Shadab Khan has voiced his support for skipper Babar Azam, who is being blamed for the team's disastrous showing in the World Cup.

There has been a growing demand from several former Pakistan cricketers for the removal of Babar as captain after the team could not qualify for the World Cup semifinals. However, Shadab indicated the responsibility for the defeats doesn't rest solely on the captain.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"This represents a cultural difference. When we emerge victorious, it is attributed solely to the captain's triumph. But in times of defeat, the responsibility for the loss falls squarely on the captain's shoulders. This should change," Shadab told reporters after Pakistan's 93-run defeat to England in their last World Cup match here on Saturday.

Babar, who started the World Cup as the world's No. 1 batter, failed to bring his A-game to the fore and his captaincy came under scrutiny.

Back home, there has been talk about wholesale changes in the team including the removal of Babar as skipper.

Shadab, an all-rounder, also rued his inability to make an impact in the tournament.

"I have let myself down, I didn't live up to my potential as a bowler that has impacted the team's performance. You always try to win a tournament, this could not happen. We are out of the semifinals. Coaches, players, support staff everyone is disappointed.

"Whenever a tournament starts, we have to improve in all three departments. As a team, we failed to adapt to modern-day cricket," he said.

Hope it's not the end for me: Rashid

==========================

The ageing England side might be in for a reboot after the World Cup debacle, but leg-spinner Adil Rashid, who finished as England's leading wicket-taker, hopes it's not his "last" outing for England in ODI cricket.

"I still enjoy playing 50-overs cricket for England. I will try my best to keep performing and playing till the time it's finished. At the moment I feel good. Hopefully, this is not my last. I want to play for as long as I can," Rashid said.

Rashid returned with figures of 2/55, and his dismissal of Shadab with a googly became one of the highlights of England's 93-run win.

"To get a batsman through the gate is always a nice feeling. That's one of the things I try to work hard in the nets," he said.

Also Read

Asia Cup 2023: Babar Azam says big win against Nepal boost for India match

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: Babar Azam's 151 rings the danger bell for India

Asia Cup, IND vs PAK: Babar backs team's experience in Lanka to do well

Gill breaks the long-standing record of Babar Azam against WI in 2nd ODI

Asia Cup: Shadab Khan reacts to Ajit Agrakar's comment 'Virat will handle'

World Cup 2023: Buttler remains captain as England announce squad for WI

World Cup 2023: Rachin Ravindra hopes to stay level during dream semi-final

World Cup 2023: Mendis hopes ICC suspension won't affect cricket in Lanka

World Cup 2023: Batting to bowling, factors that punctured Pakistan's hopes

World Cup 2023: Records galore as India hammer 410 for 4 versus Netherlands

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :ICC ODI World Cup 2023Pakistan cricket teamBabar AzamShadab Khancricket world cupICC World Cup

First Published: Nov 13 2023 | 12:41 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in Bemetara

MP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 SA vs AFG Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in AFG XI

World Cup 2023: Siraj, Gill's number one ranking boosts India's campaign

India News

India-US 2+2 dialogue: Jaishankar meets US State Secy Blinken for key talks

Happy Dhanteras 2023: Top 20 wishes, quotes and messages to share

Economy News

Domestic demand to sustain India growth in the near term, says Moody's

IIS signs three MOUs to prepare skilled workforce for defence sector

Next Story