World Cup 2023: Tickets for India's semi-final being sold for Rs 300,000

World Cup 2023 semi-final ticket price: On the official mode of purchasing, the tickets cost Rs 5,000. However, on the unofficial websites, the tickets are selling for much more

BS Web Team New Delhi
India's World Cup 2023 semi-final will take place at Wankhede Stadium (Photo: Shutterstock)

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 6 2023 | 11:59 AM IST
At the top of the points table at the World Cup 2023, India last week became the first team to qualify for the semi-finals of the tournament. India's 243 victory over South Africa on Sunday only solidified its position.

India is next scheduled to play the Netherlands on November 12, but the result of the match will not have any impact on its qualification into the semi-finals. After that match, India will play its semi-final on November 15 at Wankhede Stadium. They will play the team which will finish in the fourth spot, which is yet to be decided.

World Cup 2023: How to buy tickets for India's semi-final match?

The official mode of purchasing the tickets for the semi-final is BookMyShow. The tickets, which are priced at Rs 5,000 each, have already been sold out. However, on the unofficial websites, the tickets are selling for much more.

World Cup 2023: India's semi-finals tickets being sold for Rs 300,000

According to a report by Mint, on the website Viagogo, the tickets for India's semi-final match are being sold at close to Rs 300,000. According to the report, the tickets in the Sunil Gavaskar Pavilion, row K, are being sold at Rs 2,99,371. Moreover, in North Stand W, row LI, the tickets are being sold for Rs 2,24,529 each.

The report added that in Sunil Gavaskar Pavilion, row F, the tickets are being sold for Rs 1,65,154.

However, there are some tickets which are being sold at cheaper prices as well. In the Low Tier and Middle Tier, tickets are priced at Rs 1,02,909 and Rs 1,33,782 each. Some tickets are also available, priced between Rs 70,000 and Rs 92,000.

The cheapest tickets on the website can be bought for Rs 55,384.

First Published: Nov 6 2023 | 11:59 AM IST

