Home / Cricket / World Cup / News / World Cup: ICC fines Bangladesh team for slow over-rate against England

World Cup: ICC fines Bangladesh team for slow over-rate against England

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so a formal hearing was not conducted

ANI
Representational image | Photo: BCB

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2023 | 10:58 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Bangladesh cricket team have been fined 5 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate in their second World Cup campaign clash against England on Tuesday.

"Javagal Srinath of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Shakib Al Hasan's side was ruled to be 1 over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration," the ICC said in a statement.

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 5 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time. On-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Paul Wilson, third umpire Adrian Holdstock and fourth umpire Kumar Dharmasena levelled the charge," the statement further added.

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so a formal hearing was not conducted.

Coming to the match, Dawid Malan's blitz of 140 and Joe Root's 80 followed by Reece Topley's four-wicket haul powered England to 137 runs triumph against Bangladesh in the ongoing ICC World Cup here at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Tuesday.

Coming to the match, England put their foot on the pedal and put up an aggressive showing as Dawid Malan played a blistering knock of 140 runs while Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow slammed half-centuries.

Later, Reece Topley was the destroyer-in-chief with an outstanding 4/43 in his spell of 10 overs against Bangladesh.

Also Read

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 format, teams, venues, match rules, winners list

India vs Australia ODIs full schedule, live match time, squads, streaming

ICC World Cup BAN vs AFG: Shakib happy with allrounders' effort in easy win

Mitchell Starc becomes quickest to take 50 wickets in ICC World Cup

ICC World Cup: Facilitating visas for Pakistan media BCCI's duty, says ICC

World Cup 2023, IND vs AFG: India not tempted to play KL Rahul at number 4

World Cup 2023 India vs Afghanistan: Check Delhi Police's traffic advisory

World Cup 2023, IND vs AFG: Kohli's awkward moment at Arun Jaitley Stadium

Orphaned cricket team of Afghanistan aims to regain footing at World Cup

World Cup 2023, IND vs AFG: Not threatened by Indian spinners says, Shahidi

Topics :cricket world cupICC World CupBangladesh cricket team

First Published: Oct 11 2023 | 10:58 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Rahul Gandhi running 'Jhooth Ki Dukaan', says MP CM Chouhan

Rajasthan polls: BJP in 'damage control' mode after reports of unrest

Sports News

Cricket World Cup 2023, IND vs AFG Playing 11 live match time, streaming

World Cup 2023 India vs Afghanistan: Check Delhi Police's traffic advisory

India News

Delhi's AQI 'moderate', minimum temperature drops to 19.4 degrees Celsius

UP govt approves proposal to increase retirement age of doctors to 65 years

Economy News

Will exceed Budget target for direct tax: CBDT chairman Nitin Gupta

IMF raises India FY24 GDP growth forecast by 20 basis points to 6.3%

Next Story