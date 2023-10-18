World Cup, SA vs NED: Should not have let them cross 200 runs - Bavuma

Following his side's 38-run loss to Netherlands in their ICC Cricket World Cup match on Tuesday, South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma said that his side should have not allowed the Dutch to go past 200 runs and they could have controlled extra runs better.



A three-wicket haul by Logan van Beek, a half-century by skipper Scott Edwards and an all-round show by Roelof van der Merwe helped the Netherlands beat South Africa, two days after Afghanistan caused an upset by defeating England. South Africa lost the match by 38 runs. They gave away 32 runs through extras during Netherlands innings, which proved to be a difference.

"From 112 for 6, shouldn't have allowed them to go past 200. We dropped the ball there but were still confident with the chase. But they were able to extract some deficiencies in our batting. We were clinical against Australia. We could have controlled the extras. The fielding was not up to the standard. It is not the same standard we had against Australia. We need to have some conversations with the boys. You have to let the emotion seep in. It will hurt. Our campaign is not over by any stretch of imagination. That was a proper display from them. They put us under pressure throughout. Good luck to them," said Bavuma in a post-match presentation.

Coming to the match, South Africa put Netherlands to bat first, reducing them to 112/6. But knocks from Edwards and his quickfire partnerships with Roelef van der Merwe (29 in 19 balls with three fours and a six) and Aryan Dutt (23 in nine balls with three sixes) helped Netherlands reach a total of 245/8 in 43 overs. The match was cut to 43 overs per side due to rain.

Marco Jansen (2/28), Kagiso Rabada (2/56) and Lungi Ngidi (2/56) were the main strikers in South African bowling. Gerald Coetzee and Keshav Maharaj got a wicket each.

In the chase of 246, Proteas lost wickets at regular intervals. Despite fighting knocks from David Miller (43 in 52 balls, with four boundaries and a six), Keshav Maharaj (40 in 37 balls with five fours and a six), Heinrich Klaasen (28) and Gerald Coetzee (22) in the middle/lower order, SA was bundled out for 207 in 42.5 overs.

Logan Van Beek (3/60) was the pick of the bowlers for the Netherlands. Roelef van der Merwe, Bas De Leede and Paul Van Meekeran also took two wickets. Colin Ackermann got one wicket.

South Africa is now in the third spot with two wins and a loss and four points. The Netherlands are ninth with a win, and two losses.