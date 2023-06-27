Asha workers, DBT beneficiaries in focus as govt preps for elections

The central government in FY23 paid out Rs 2.05 trillion in cash for various DBT schemes, leaving out MGNREGA. The amount was 5 per cent higher than the sum in FY22 and it included payment of fixed incentives for Asha workers at Rs 2000 per month. (Please see table)

The finance ministry has asked central government ministries and departments to show how much money they have left in their ledgers against the estimated payouts from the respective schemes. To cite one example, if the petroleum and natural gas ministry expected using four tranches spread through the year to assist PAHAL scheme beneficiaries, it would be expected to use two instalments. PAHAL directly transfers subsidies to the bank accounts of beneficiaries who can use the money to buy LPG connections sold at market rates.