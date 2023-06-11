Statsguru: Odisha three-train accident brings focus back on safety

The latest Budget shows that expenditure on railways has crossed Rs 5 trillion. The money spent on capital expenditure is close to 50 per cent, compared to around 37 per cent in 2017-18. Money spent on creating longer-term assets, such as additional tracks, comes under capital expenditure. Revenue expenditure is money spent on recurring expenses, such as salaries and pensions. The budgeted capital expenditure for 2023-24 is Rs 2.6 trillion, or double what it was before the pandemic (chart 1).



The three-train Odisha accident has increased the focus on safety in the Indian Railways. The tragedy, which killed nearly 300 people, came on the back of increased spending on safety, and a falling number of accidents. Rail upgrade has been a key area of focus in recent years, shows an analysis of railway numbers.