Centre to revise logistics cost estimate in India after formula tweak

“The task force constituted for this is likely to come up with a fresh estimate in around two months, and initial indications suggest that it is likely to be lower than the current estimate,” a senior planning official of the Centre said.

The Centre is in the process of reaching a more “accurate” estimate of the cost of logistics (as a percentage of GDP) in India by revising the methodology through which the cost is calculated, and the new estimate may be lower than the current 14-16 per cent, Business Standard has learnt.