Quarterly payout on cards under PLI Auto as firms cite non-payment in FY23

The government is planning to come up with a quarterly payment mechanism to incentivize the auto manufacturers under the Rs 25,938-crore Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Automobile and Auto Component Industry (PLI Auto), Business Standard has learnt.
At present, the provision is for yearly incentive payouts. This comes after automobile manufacturers urged the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) over the non-payment of incentives for the financial year 2022-23 (FY23).
“Funds were not disbursed for FY23 because no manufacturer was able to furnish the requisite documents. We are considering giving payouts quarterly so companies do not have to wait till the end of FY24 to claim incentives,” a government official told Business Standard last week.
The scheme had provided Rs 600 crore for FY23 for qualified OEMs. Under the scheme, the incentive was to be given to OEMs on the determined sales value of Advanced Automotive Technology (AAT) products (vehicles and components) made in India from April 1, 2022, only if they met the minimum 50 per cent domestic value addition (DVA) criterion.
The threshold-determined sales value for the first year was Rs 125 crore for all vehicle OEMs and Rs 25 crore for component makers.
Auto industry players claim that the delay in the release of the standard operating procedure (SOP) by the government resulted in OEMs failing to submit their applications. However, the MHI officials said that OEMs did not fulfill the criteria laid out under the previous guidelines of the scheme.
“We didn't receive any complete application from automotive manufacturers,” a top MHI official said. “The new SOP norms were brought only after we found cases of rampant violation in adherence to the DVA rules.”
The MHI announced SOPs for PLI Auto on April 27 to make the scheme more transparent. Under the previous rules, only a DVA certificate cost audited by an external auditor (cost or chartered accountant) and self-certified by the authorised representative of the approved applicant was required. But with the new SOPs, OEMs have to give details of their suppliers to the MHI's testing agencies till the tier-3 level.
The four testing agencies —Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), International Centre For Automotive Technology (iCAT), Global Automotive Research Centre (GARC), and National Automotive Test Tracks (NATRAX)— issue the DVA certification after assessing the supplier details.
“OEMs are claiming adherence to the DVA guidelines but how can we accept without auditing the source of their import,” an official, who is working on the scheme said.
“We started receiving applications from Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, and a few others last October but they were not in adherence to the prescribed guidelines,” the official added.
The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), an industry lobby group, reached out to the MHI last month seeking the release of incentive funds from April 2022. However, the government official says that the ministry is unlikely to do so if the OEMs do not adhere to the prescribed guidelines.
The government will release subsidies only from the date automakers get their vehicles certified.
“If they fulfill all the criteria for FY24, instead of waiting for the FY to end they will get the funds quarterly from the Rs 3,150, which is outlined for FY24,” the official working on the scheme said.
Asked about the several industry players claiming not incorporating key changes that had been agreed upon by the industry and government after extensive consultations, a top MHI official said, “These SOPs were made after industry consultation and are in line with other PLI schemes of the government. These SOPs are made so that an OEM that has come under the scheme does not face any challenges going forward.”
The PLI-Auto Scheme proposes financial incentives to boost domestic manufacturing of AAT products and attract investments in the automotive manufacturing value chain.
The scheme became operational last April for five years and incentives were to be distributed to qualified companies at the end of each year. The scheme has two categories, one for vehicle manufacturers and the second for component makers. A total of 20 applicants have been approved under the Champion OEM (original equipment manufacturer) category and 75 under the Champion Component scheme.