Quarterly payout on cards under PLI Auto as firms cite non-payment in FY23

At present, the provision is for yearly incentive payouts. This comes after automobile manufacturers urged the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) over the non-payment of incentives for the financial year 2022-23 (FY23).

The government is planning to come up with a quarterly payment mechanism to incentivize the auto manufacturers under the Rs 25,938-crore Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Automobile and Auto Component Industry (PLI Auto), Business Standard has learnt.