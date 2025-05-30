Home / Economy / Analysis / Datanomics: India closes in on Japan to be fourth-largest economy this year

Datanomics: India closes in on Japan to be fourth-largest economy this year

India is likely to overtake Germany in 2028 as the third largest economy in the world, according to projections by the IMF

International Monetary Fund, IMF, India, Japan, Germany, Indian Economy. gdp
Premium
According to IMF projections, India is likely to overtake Germany in 2028 as the world’s third-largest economy. However, it would hit the $5 trillion mark a year before that in 2027
Shikha Chaturvedi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 11:10 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
In 2024, the Indian economy stood moderately behind the world’s fourth-largest economy — Japan — by $11.8 billion. 
 
A few years ago, India overtook the UK to become the fifth largest, and is now well on its way to rise to the fourth spot in the list of the top 10 largest economies in the world by overtaking Japan. 
 
The International Monetary Fund (IMF), in its World Economic Outlook (WEO) report released in April, had said that India is expected to be the fourth-largest economy in the world with a GDP of $4.187 trillion by the end of 2025-26 (FY26), marginally ahead of Japan at $4.186 trillion. 
 
Loading: A new world order  
 
According to IMF projections, India is likely to overtake Germany in 2028 as the world’s third-largest economy. However, it would hit the $5 trillion mark a year before that in 2027. (In $ trillion)
 
India’s growth on fast track 
 
India is still the fastest-growing major economy in the world, with FY25 GDP growth rate at 6.5 per cent, outpacing China’s 5 per cent, the US’ 2.8 per cent and surpassing the slow or negative growth rates of advanced economies.  Similarly, it is far higher than Russia, Brazil, and South Africa in other Brics countries. (%)
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

SME Tracker: Electronics MSMEs to get boost from PLI, domestic demand

Shaping the new deterrent: The strategic shift in India-Pakistan conflict

BCI missteps on new rules for opening the market to foreign lawyers

Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana - A decade of insurance inclusion

Not a dream, a destination: Building the new Bharat with power of the sun

Topics :International Monetary FundIMFIndiaJapanGermanyIndian EconomyGDP

First Published: May 30 2025 | 11:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story