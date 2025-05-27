SME Tracker: Electronics MSMEs to get boost from PLI, domestic demand

India’s electronics consumption grew an estimated 9-11 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹15 trillion-₹16 trilion in FY25, powered by feature upgrades, affordable financing options, rising consumer aspirations and increasing industrial demand for electronic components.

Additionally, the push for electric vehicles and the increasing use of electronics in the automotive and power sectors aided growth. Mobile phones, consumer electronics and industrial electronics together accounted for 55 per cent-60 per cent of total sales.

This financial year, electronics consumption is projected to grow a higher 11 per cent-13 per cent on-year, driven by government initiatives aimed at boosting demand, such as rate cuts and tax revisions. Easing inflation would also help.

Electronics production is expected to increase 15 per cent-20 per cent Y-o-Y,with the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme encouraging domestic manufacturing of mobile phones, white goods and IT hardware. ALSO READ: Burning issue: Govt adds financial muscle to heatwave plans for states An additional boost is expected from the recently approved Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme, which aims to achieve self-reliance in the electronics supply chain and foster a robust ecosystem. The scheme envisages to attract substantial investments of ₹59,350 crore from global and domestic players in the electronics component manufacturing space, resulting in production worth ₹4,56,500 crore and generating additional direct employment of 91,600 persons.