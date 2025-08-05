Home / Economy / News / Datanomics: US sermonises India, ignoring its own vital imports from Russia

Datanomics: US sermonises India, ignoring its own vital imports from Russia

While the US has cut down on goods import from Russia sharply, from $29.63 bn in 2021 -- when it attacked Ukraine -- to just $3 billion in 2024, it has ramped up exports of some other crucial items

russian crude oil
premium
India still had a lower goods trade with Russia than the EU in 2024, despite increased energy imports by India from Russia.
Yash Kumar Singhal
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 11:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
After US President Donald Trump warned to raise “substantial” tariffs on Indian exports, New Delhi shot back accusing Washington and the European Union (EU) of targeting India unreasonably for its oil imports. India also said the US has itself been importing uranium, palladium, fertilisers and chemicals from Russia for its industry and agriculture and that the EU has higher trade with Russia than India has with that country.
 
US’ import of fertilisers, uranium and palladium on rise
 
While the US has cut down on goods import from Russia sharply, from $29.63 billion in 2021 -- when it attacked Ukraine -- to just $3 billion in 2024, it has ramped up exports of some other crucial items.
 
The US still imports goods such as fertilisers, uranium, palladium and chemicals from Russia. Fertilisers grew by 20.65 per cent in the first five months of 2025, while palladium and uranium imports have increased by 37.53 per cent and 28.17 per cent respectively.
 
The import of all these goods has risen year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and formed more than 90 per cent of US imports from Russia in these first five months. 
 
 
Rising gas supply between Russia and the EU 
The EU-Russia trade in goods, including energy, has declined since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war in value terms. However, the import of Russian gas by the EU in volume terms rose by 18 per cent from 38 billion cubic metres (bcm) in 2023 to 45 bcm in 2024, according to energy think tank Ember.
 
 
EU-Russia trade still higher than that of New Delhi-Moscow
 
India still had a lower goods trade with Russia than the EU in 2024, despite increased energy imports by India from Russia.  
 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Russia oil import: India's August pipeline strong despite US, EU heat

No proposal to exempt MPLAD funds from GST: Govt to Parliamentary panel

India's services growth at 11-month high in July amid rise in exports

Substantial tariff hike on India in 24 hours: US President Donald Trump

Rupee extends losses on trade tensions, but RBI intervention caps fall

Topics :importtradeRussiaRussia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 11:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story