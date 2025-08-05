No proposal to grant GST exemption on utilisation of MPLADS funds

There is no proposal under review to waive GST from the utilisation of the Members of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) scheme funds, the government has told a Parliamentary panel that had in March recommended scrapping the indirect tax to improve the efficacy of the scheme.

A GST of up to 18 per cent is levied on the work done under the MPLAD scheme.

“As far as the burden of GST on MPLADS funds is concerned, utilisation of funds for receiving supply of goods and services under the scheme is taxable as per the applicable GST rates. The GST rates and exemptions are prescribed based on the recommendations of the GST Council, which is a statutory body. At present there is no proposal under consideration for granting any exemption of GST on utilisation of MPLAD Fund,” the ministry of statistics and programme implementation (MoSPI) has told the Standing Committee on Finance.