Rupee extends losses on trade tensions, but RBI intervention caps fall

The rupee depreciated further against the US dollar on Tuesday amid escalating trade tensions with the United States, but likely intervention by the Reserve Bank of India ( RBI ) helped prevent a breach of the record low levels of the local currency against the greenback.

The rupee touched an intra-day low of 87.89 per dollar, narrowly missing its record low of 87.95 hit in February. However, due to suspected RBI intervention, the currency settled at 87.80 per dollar, compared to the previous close of 87.66.

“The Indian rupee would have opened below 88 but for RBI selling dollars in NDF and not allowing it to depreciate further, though the threat of the rupee crossing 88 has not gone yet, with Trump still trying to ensure that India does not buy Russian oil, else he would impose extra tariffs on the country,” said Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director, Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.

"Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), as usual, were sellers in equities yesterday, and it continued today as well. Oil companies may also be buyers of oil since they may now be sourcing from places other than Russia. RBI has been protecting 87.84 for now, but we will have to see how long that continues. The close at 87.80 was the lowest for the third consecutive day while RBI sold dollars for the rainy day," he added. US President Donald Trump on Monday renewed threats to significantly raise tariffs on Indian goods, citing India's ongoing purchase and resale of Russian oil. This follows his announcement last week of a surprise 25 per cent tariff on Indian imports. In response, India's foreign ministry said it would take "all necessary steps" to safeguard national interests and economic security, escalating the trade dispute.