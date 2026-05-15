Home / Economy / Analysis / Datanomics: Why trade imbalance with Vietnam is a concern for India

Datanomics: Why trade imbalance with Vietnam is a concern for India

Trade deficit with Vietnam widening since FY19

India Vietnam trade
premium
India faced a trade deficit with Vietnam in FY19 for the first time.
Yash Kumar Singhal New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 10:30 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
India and Vietnam on May 6, 2026, elevated their ties to an enhanced comprehensive strategic partnership and agreed to take bilateral trade to $25 billion by 2030. However, the bilateral trade over the past decade has largely been one-sided — India’s exports to Vietnam have stagnated, while its imports from Vietnam have risen manifold.
 
Trade deficit with Vietnam widening since FY19
 
India faced a trade deficit with Vietnam in FY19 for the first time. Since FY22, the trade deficit has gradually risen. Comparably, India’s trade deficit with China rose significantly in the first decade of the 21st century. 
Source: CMIE, BS calculations
 
 
Minuscule rise in exports
 
India’s exports to Vietnam increased marginally from $6.27 billion in FY15 to $6.7 billion in FY26. However, the share of agricultural goods in total exports by India to Vietnam declined from 69 per cent in FY15 to 38 per cent in FY26. 
 
Indians flocking to Vietnam
 
India and Vietnam also signed an MoU to increase tourism. Indian tourists going to Vietnam more than trebled in 3 years from 123,731 in 2022 to 398,673 in 2024. 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Austerity and symbolism: Matching intent with action amid crises

Can India's cotton mission deliver without adopting new technology?

Premium

Statsguru: Big welfare promises confront strained state economies

Opinion: India has window of opportunity to unlock tourism boom from Europe

What sells ought to be good: How metrics reshaped our idea of quality

Topics :India-VietnamVietnamtradebilateral tiestrade deficit

First Published: May 15 2026 | 10:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story