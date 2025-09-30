Govt takes first steps towards a domestic firm to take on global Big Four

Nearly eight years after Prime Minister Narendra Modi first floated the idea of establishing a large Indian consultancy firm on par with the global Big Four - Deloitte, KPMG, EY, and PwC - the government has finally taken its first steps towards that goal by starting a dialogue to identify regulatory hurdles and the way forward.

The concept note issued by the ministry of corporate affairs (MCA) recently on creation of an Indian multidisciplinary partnership (MDP) firm has raised long-standing issues.

The MCA has said India needs to contain its reliance on multinational corporations for strategic audits and consulting in order to strengthen its economic sovereignty and achieving the government's stated goal of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India).

The committee on creation of an Indian Big Four firm - led by MCA Secretary Dipti Gaur Mukherjee - recently held its first meeting to discuss the way forward to support the expansion of smaller domestic accounting and audit firms. In June this year, the Prime Minister’s office held a meeting to discuss policy interventions needed for a domestic advisory and audit firm that could play in the same league as the global Big Four. Chaired by Shaktikanta Das, principal secretary to Prime Minister, the meeting was attended by top government officials including former secretary of economic affairs Ajay Seth, Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju, Revenue Secretary Arvind Shrivastava and Gaur Mukherjee.

On September 23, Das had a second meeting with the committee of secretaries to review the progress made on the earlier discussions. What do industry insiders say? Professionals and advisory firms feel that India needs to have a voice in global standard setting, especially given standards around evolving crypto accounting and Artificial Intelligence-driven accounting are being set by global bodies. “Accounting is the language of business. Norms on ESG, financial reporting are all global which India has had to adopt,” a top industry executive said. However, experts caution that easing regulation is only one part of the puzzle. The creation of any such firm which brings under one roof professionals from different services will require greater coordination between professional institutes, financial backing for expansion, as well as an updated curriculum for training, among other things.

“Professional bodies have been averse to multidisciplinary practices (MDPs) - an essential condition for becoming big and global - under the pretext of losing dominance or under alibi of facing operational difficulties.... Different professional bodies currently lack cohesiveness and coordination on MDPs and other matters,” said Ashok Haldia, former secretary of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (Icai), while highlighting that the government has not given the required impetus to the proposal. Did India miss the globalisation wave? Deloitte, EY, KPMG, and PwC have all evolved over decades, even a century. As economies opened up, these firms followed their clients abroad and expanded with them. In India, however, professional services have not kept pace with liberalisation.

“The ecosystem here has not developed and so the mindset has not developed too. We are already late to the party. It will take time to evolve but at least there is now serious discussion on this issue,” said Pavan Kumar Vijay, founder, Corporate Professionals. Vijay, a former chairperson of the Institute of Company Secretaries said that he had come up with a proposal for “Collaborative Commerce” (between different professional institutes) in 2003 but it could not be taken forward. Regulatory blockages Current Indian regulations do not allow professionals such as chartered accountants (CAs), cost and management accountants (CMA), and company secretaries (CS), lawyers, and actuaries from working together under a single firm structure, limiting collaboration and the ability to offer integrated services like those provided by international firms.

Additionally, CAs, CSs, and lawyers face restrictions on advertising and branding due to regulations set by their governing bodies. A senior CA said that the rules even restrict the size of signboard a professional is allowed to display outside their office. “We should not make too many rules as to who can partner, how to register etc, but ensure that there is accountability in things such as audit, advertising as a professional services firm,” this CA added. Experts suggest that while such regulation needs to be eased to let them compete with the global firms, steps also need to be taken to update syllabi in order to prepare youth for working in MDPs.

On the regulatory side, while government has acknowledged that the restriction on firms to partner with other professionals has put them at a disadvantage, experts say that the government needs to bring not just chartered accountants (CAs), cost and management accountants (CMAs), and company secretaries (CSs) as part of a MDP but also professionals such as lawyers and MBAs, among others. Another suggestion is to merge CA, CS and CMA institutes into one with three divisions. “If Indian software companies can compete with global companies then there is no reason why we cannot compete with the Big Four,” said Dinesh Kanabar, chief executive officer of Dhruva Advisors.