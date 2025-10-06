Home / Economy / Analysis / India, Qatar likely to finalise trade pact by third quarter of 2026: Goyal

India, Qatar likely to finalise trade pact by third quarter of 2026: Goyal

The minister is here for a two-day visit. He is leading a business delegation to increase trade and investments between the two countries

Piyush Goyal, Piyush
India's exports of $1.68 billion to Qatar reflected mixed trends across sectors, with industrial products, food items, and machinery dominating the basket. (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Doha
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 9:06 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India and Qatar will soon finalise the contours to negotiate a free trade agreement and the pact is expected to be concluded by the middle or third quarter of next year, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday.

The minister is here for a two-day visit. He is leading a business delegation to increase trade and investments between the two countries.

"I would think that sometime by the middle of next year, or third quarter of next year, we will be able to finalise an FTA (free trade agreement), if not earlier," he told reporters here.

Qatar is an important trading partner of India in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) with bilateral trade of over USD 14.15 billion in 2024-25.

GCC members are Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

India already has a trade pact with the UAE. A similar deal is likely to be signed with Oman soon.

Goyal said that he held discussions with Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani, Minister of Commerce and Industry of Qatar on trade related issues.

"We have discussed that we should quickly launch FTA negotiations. We are discussing the contours of terms of reference and once we finalise that, the Qatar Minister and I have discussed that we will fast-track it so that trade and business can double by 2030 from USD 14 billion today to USD 30 billion," he said.

In a free trade pact, two countries either significantly reduce or eliminate import duties on maximum goods traded between them. They also ease norms to promote trade in services and attract investments.

The trade relationship with Qatar remains heavily skewed toward energy imports, with petroleum crude and gas products making up nearly 90 per cent of India's total imports from Qatar.

India's exports to Qatar totalled USD 1.68 billion, while imports surged to USD 12.46 billion, producing a substantial trade deficit of USD 10.78 billion in the last fiscal.

Key energy components imported by India from Qatar include liquefied natural gas, liquefied butanes, liquefied propane, petroleum crude, and other petroleum products.

The other imports from the Middle East nation include fertilisers, organic chemicals, plastic raw materials, aluminium and aluminium products, dye intermediates, and inorganic chemicals.

India's exports of $1.68 billion to Qatar reflected mixed trends across sectors, with industrial products, food items, and machinery dominating the basket.

In 2024-25, it included products of iron and steel, rice, gold and precious metal jewellery, processed minerals, motor vehicles/cars, petroleum products, electrical machinery, electronics, buffalo meat, and sugar.

India received USD 1.53 billion in foreign direct investment from Qatar from April 2000 to June 2025.

The Indian minister also co-chaired a meeting with business leaders of both the countries.

"I can see a lot of opportunities and possibilities here," he said, adding there is a tremendous potential to increase cooperation in agri, food products, non-conventional energy, renewable energy sources, data centres, tourism, cosmetics, pharma and artificial intelligence.

When asked about the movement of USD 10 billion investment commitment by Qatar, he said they have already invested between USD 4-5 billion in India and another USD 1-1.5 billion is already in the pipeline where they are looking at opportunities and are almost at the finalisation stage.

"They are looking at good promoters and good projects in India and I am hopeful that our associations like CII and FICCI will certainly provide very good opportunities for investment in manufacturing and in services (sectors) like banking, insurance and AI and data centres and real estate," he said.

"And we can see much more than the target of USD 10 billion from Qatar in the years to come," he said.

When asked if increasing exports to Qatar will help deal with high US tariffs imposed on India, Goyal said that Qatar is India's trusted friend and trading partner.

"We want to strengthen our trade and mutual relations with Qatar and we want to strengthen our relations with other countries as well," Goyal said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

An uncertain pivot: India's energy sector battles taxes, global turmoil

Behavioural traps in online investing: Reflections on World Investor Week

Unlocking 8% GDP growth: Why India must embrace global debt capital markets

Premium

Govt takes first steps towards a domestic firm to take on global Big Four

Premium

The price trap: Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana, Madhya Pradesh's high-wire act

Topics :Piyush Goyaltrade

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 9:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story