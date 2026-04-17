India's projects economy is going digital, and that changes everything

The result is predictable. Delays compound, costs escalate and productivity remains stubbornly low.
None of this is because construction is resistant to innovation. Rather, the industry is structurally complex. Every project is a temporary organisation involving hundreds of stakeholders: developers, contractors, subcontractors, equipment providers, engineers, architects, logistics providers and regulators. Coordinating this ecosystem is extraordinarily difficult. Historically the tools simply did not exist to manage this complexity digitally.
At Foundamental we focus globally on companies transforming the project economy, and what we are seeing in India today is particularly exciting. Entrepreneurs are no longer trying to ‘digitise construction’ in an abstract sense. Instead, they are solving specific operational problems that sit at the heart of project delivery.