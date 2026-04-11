Reforms in India: From ease of doing business to ease of trusting systems

India’s reform journey over the past decade has been anchored in ease of doing business—reducing regulatory complexity, digitising processes, and enabling enterprise growth. This was followed by a broader governance focus on ease of living, with improvements in service delivery, digital access, and citizen-centric infrastructure.

The next phase of reform, however, may be defined by something less visible but far more fundamental: ease of trusting systems.

Globally, uncertainty is rising even as trust becomes more fragile. Consumers question products, businesses question regulatory predictability, investors question markets, and countries question supply chains and partnerships. In this environment, trust is no longer just a matter of perception; it is a hard economic and governance variable.

Recent insights from the Edelman Trust Barometer, presented by Richard Edelman at a roundtable organised by the Public Affairs Forum of India, point to a defining global trend—the rise of insularity. Across societies, people are more likely to trust those who are similar to them and distrust those who are different in beliefs, identity, or worldview. This inward turn has direct implications for policymaking, economic cooperation, innovation, and institutional credibility. Insularity hinders reform because reform requires trust in institutions. It slows innovation because new technologies depend on public confidence. It weakens economic integration because trade and investment depend on trust between countries and regulatory systems. Trust, in this sense, is the invisible infrastructure on which modern economies function.

Consider everyday decisions. A consumer buys a product without fully testing it because they trust the brand. Investors allocate capital to a country because they trust its regulatory and legal systems. Citizens accept policy changes because they trust institutions to act fairly. Employees join organisations because they trust leadership and workplace culture. In each of these situations, decisions are made not only on information, but on trust. This raises a fundamental question: What is trust? Trust is often confused with goodwill or reputation. In reality, it rests on something more basic—predictability and consistency of behaviour. Trust exists when a person, institution, company, or even a country is expected to behave in a reliable and consistent manner over time. People trust systems that are transparent, institutions that are fair, companies that stand by their products, and countries whose policies are stable and rules-based. Trust is not built on perfection; it is built on reliability.

The Edelman framework defines trust as a function of competence and ethics—the ability to deliver and the ability to do so responsibly. Institutions may be seen as competent but not ethical, or ethical but not competent. Long-term trust is built only when both come together. Performance may build confidence, but integrity sustains trust. The more important question, therefore, is not whether there is a trust deficit, but what institutions, businesses, and policymakers must do to build trust deliberately and systematically. India has already begun taking steps in this direction. Legislative efforts such as the Jan Vishwas signal a shift towards trust-based governance—reducing the burden of minor criminal provisions, promoting ease of compliance, and moving from a regime of suspicion to one of facilitation. Such reforms recognise that excessive regulation erodes trust, while predictable and proportionate regulation strengthens it.

For business, trust will increasingly depend on consistency, transparency, and responsibility. Companies that communicate clearly, behave predictably, and take responsibility—especially in areas such as technology, data, and artificial intelligence—will be seen as more credible than those focused only on performance metrics. In an era of rapid technological change, responsible innovation will be central to trust. For public affairs professionals, the role is evolving beyond policy advocacy and regulatory engagement. It is increasingly about building trust between stakeholders—translating policy intent, explaining business decisions, facilitating dialogue, and reducing mistrust between government, industry, and society. Public affairs, in this sense, becomes the bridge between complexity and clarity.

For policymakers, trust must be built not only at the national level but across multiple layers of governance. At the multilateral level, trust drives cooperation on trade, technology, and climate. At the national level, it shapes policy credibility and reform acceptance. At the state level, it influences investment decisions and implementation outcomes. At the municipal level, it defines everyday citizen experience—from service delivery to urban governance. Trust, therefore, must be treated as a system-wide objective. This is particularly relevant for India. The country is undergoing rapid digital transformation, infrastructure expansion, regulatory reform, and economic growth. If this progress is accompanied by institutional trust, regulatory predictability, and transparent governance, trust itself can become a strategic advantage. In a world where supply chains are shifting and global partnerships are being re-evaluated, trusted markets and trusted institutions will attract more investment, more innovation, and more long-term engagement.

Trust should not be seen only as a social virtue; it is economic infrastructure and governance capital. If the last decade was about ease of doing business, and the present is about ease of living, the next phase of governance will be defined by ease of trusting systems—trusting institutions, markets, regulations, and partnerships. Economies run on contracts, but societies run on trust. In an increasingly uncertain and fragmented world, the ability to build trust across levels and across differences may well become the defining governance capability of our time. Trust today is no longer built in silence—it is tested in real time.