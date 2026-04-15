Datanomics: Rupee weakens, Indian economy slips to sixth-largest

India has slipped to being the sixth-largest economy in 2025, falling behind the United Kingdom (UK) in dollar gross domestic product (GDP) terms. This comes even as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on April 14 raised India’s real GDP growth forecast for FY27 to 6.5 per cent, while domestic estimates predict a real growth of 7.4 per cent in FY26. The divergence lies in nominal growth and currency effects.