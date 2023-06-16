Is the government investing too much on electric vehicles?

While we do see success indicated by negative net import figures, a fundamental question remains: are EVs worth investing in? In an insightful article on the government’s shift to EVs by Shreeshan Venkatesh from Clean Mobility Shift, there are a total of 847,544 vehicles under the state and central government departments in India, and up until this announcement only the Delhi government had announced 100 per cent EV fleet for its officials. According to the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), a total of 6,586 Public Charging Stations (PCS) are operational in India as on 21st March 2023, and a state-wise distribution shows that Delhi has the highest number of PCS (Uttar Pradesh comes fifth following Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu).These figures suggest 0.001 PCS per km of a motorable road in India. To put things in perspective, there are about 0.01 petrol pumps of the same metric, ten times more! So, while data at first glance might suggest a good ratio of the number of EVs to PCS, their availability is sparse giving rise to a catch-22 situation while investing in new PCS.The minimum expense, assuming the existing fleet was to be retrofitted with EV systems, is Rs 4,00,000 per vehicle. 842,459 vehicles in the government’s fleet are yet to be EV-fied. That would amount to Rs 3,36,983 crores of taxpayer money.This number would be higher if the cars were to be replaced by a new EV and if we factor in the tax subsidy by most states. About six times more rare minerals than conventional cars are utilised in electric cars due to the nature of their battery and these need to be refined, requiring three to four times as much energy to make as compared to copper or steel. Till this year’s budget, there was a heavy reliance on China and other east Asian countries for Lithium batteries, but now the government is set to exempt the capital machinery required for battery production in India in order to produce batteries locally. China sits on a huge reservoir of minerals essential for making lithium batteries (the preferred batteries for EVs), mainly cobalt (41 per cent of the world) and lithium (28 per cent of the world). These batteries are different from the conventional lead-acid batteries used in non-electric vehicles, which are only sufficient to power the engine and various electronic accessories in the car.Lithium batteries are strong enough to power the vehicle in a manner similar to how our smartphones are powered. Apart from adding to the cost in terms of decreased revenue, lithium battery refining causes air pollution and toxic waste production which must be disposed of underground or special structures in the ocean. Experts suggest that costs shoot up as more sustainable methods to process battery minerals are used. In this respect, China benefits from the relaxed environmental regulations that make it the perfect breeding ground for low-cost lithium batteries. Due to less stringent policies and vast mineral resources in China, it would be extremely difficult for the homegrown batteries to compete and abide by the environmental regulations in India unless India does what China did to grow policy-wise -- keep foreign competition out.