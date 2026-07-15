Rainfall derivatives: How Mumbai's monsoon actually got priced in

Flip the exposure entirely and the story gets more interesting. Picture a lender with an agricultural loan book across Maharashtra, worried about a weak monsoon due to El Niño triggering repayment defaults, who sold the contract on Day One for the opposite reason, betting on deficit rather than excess. For three weeks they were right, gaining value alongside the mounting drought fear. Then the monsoon reversed everything, and that same position is now down about ₹22,000 a lot, the exact mirror of the construction firm’s gain.

Read as a standalone number, that looks like a bad trade. Read as insurance against a drought that does not appear to be materialising, it looks like a premium paid and, happily for everyone except the lender’s profit and loss (P&L) line, not needed. That distinction, between a hedge’s price and a hedge’s purpose, is the whole ballgame. Both hedges could have gone worse with a different hand on the tiller. A desk that kept adding to the drought short as the deficit “confirmed itself” through mid-June would be nursing a bigger loss today than the one that simply held its original position, an expensive lesson in not doubling down right before a trend breaks. A desk disciplined enough to exit once the price crossed back above the 2,206.7 anchor in late June would have capped its loss at a fraction of the cost. The contract hands you your own exit signal, if you’re willing to use it.