Home / Economy / Analysis / Standards & QCOs: A strategic lever for Viksit Bharat manufacturing agenda

Standards & QCOs: A strategic lever for Viksit Bharat manufacturing agenda

India's strategic use of QCOs reflects a shift from being a passive consumer market to an assertive, quality-focused manufacturing economy

manufacturing
The government has adopted a consultative and collaborative approach to the formulation and implementation of QCOs, with an emphasis on active industry engagement
Jyoti Vij
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 9:23 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Prime Minister, in his Independence Day address in 2014, urged the industry, especially MSMEs of India, to manufacture goods in the country with "zero defects" and to ensure that the goods have "zero effect" on the environment (ZED). The revised BIS Act was promulgated in 2016, providing stronger legal backing to bring under compulsory certification regime any goods or article of any scheduled industry, process, system or service which the government considers necessary in the public interest or for the protection of human, animal or plant health, safety of the environment, prevention of unfair trade practices, or national security. The intent was clear — as we move towards Viksit Bharat, the government wants to raise the quality bar in the domestic market and eventually for exports.
 
In the last few years, we have seen enactment of regulations by the Government of India that “raised the floor” by imposing a minimum quality standard on all producers selling in the domestic market. A total of 187 Quality Control Orders (QCOs), covering 769 products, have been notified for compulsory BIS certification by various regulators and line ministries of the Government of India. Industry is fast catching up to comply with these regulations.
 
Notwithstanding some teething issues in the implementation of these QCOs, they have to be a key pillar of India’s industrial growth strategy. They are now emerging as strategic tools to strengthen India's manufacturing ecosystem, ensure consumer safety, and build global trust in Indian-made goods. The government has been systematically expanding the QCO regime across sectors to curb substandard imports, safeguard consumer interests, and foster a robust, quality-conscious manufacturing ecosystem without any major disruptions in the supply chain.
 
The government has adopted a consultative and collaborative approach to the formulation and implementation of QCOs, with an emphasis on active industry engagement. Reflecting the government’s sensitivity to industry readiness, especially for MSMEs, several QCOs have been notified with phased implementation timelines and given due extensions as well. The government is also undertaking concerted efforts to strengthen testing infrastructure, streamline certification processes, and extend capacity-building support.
 
Developed countries have long used technical regulations as tools, inter alia, to shape global trade dynamics. For many decades, India and other developing countries sought special and differential treatment for their exports to comply with such high — and often arbitrary — standards of the developed world, but to no avail.
 
India’s strategic use of QCOs reflects a shift from being a passive consumer market to an assertive, quality-focused manufacturing economy. Going forward, India must move from being an adaptor of international standards to a developer of these standards in international foras. Countries such as the Republic of Korea and, more recently, China have shifted from marginally participating in international standards-setting organisations such as the ISO or the IEC to chairing some of their working groups and developing an increasing number of standards. The time is now for India to set the standards on the world stage.
 
The author is the Director General of FICCI 
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Datanomics: Banana steals mango's crown in India's fruit economy

8 years of GST: How automation has changed the refund game for exporters

Boosting growth: Integrate MSMEs and e-commerce to surge GDP globally

Premium

Statsguru: As GST turns eight yrs old, need for reform push grows

Premium

Datanomics: India looks at options amid crunch of rare earth materials

Topics :Make in Indiamanufacturing BIS standard

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 9:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story