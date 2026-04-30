War, oil and the rupee: Why policy is playing defence, not stimulus

On the corporate side, the current phase of cost absorption may not last. Companies, which have so far shielded consumers, could begin passing on higher input costs across sectors - from FMCG, personal care and pharmaceuticals to big - ticket discretionary categories like housing and automobiles. The risk, therefore, is not just inflation, but inflation without commensurate growth - a scenario where rising prices are not supported by higher wages or profitability.
Much of the concern around crude shortages centres on downstream industrial linkages - particularly naphtha, petcoke, hydrocarbons and petrochemicals. However, these account for a relatively small share of crude use, implying that disruptions are likely to emerge with a lag rather than immediately.