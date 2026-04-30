War, oil and the rupee: Why policy is playing defence, not stimulus

The first month of the Iran conflict has had a relatively contained impact on India. For the most part, businesses have refrained from passing on supply-side cost pressures to consumers - barring sectors such as airlines and restaurants. A key reason has been the government’s decision to hold retail petrol and diesel prices steady. At a time when most major economies raised fuel prices by 10–40 per cent, Indian consumers were largely insulated. This is significant, given that diesel and motor spirit together account for nearly 60 per cent of India’s refined petroleum consumption.