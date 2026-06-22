Foreign currency inflows to support domestic liquidity: RBI's MPC member

On liquidity management, I speak in my personal capacity as an economist, since this is not a remit of the MPC, although it has a major role in operationalising the repo rate decisions. Also, the RBI, over the past many years, has maintained system liquidity at sufficient levels. Prima facie, the expected foreign currency inflows will add to autonomous domestic liquidity if even some of the inflows are absorbed by the central bank to replenish foreign currency reserves, without matching sterilisation. As an indicative metric, let me point you to a relatively recent study in the April 2026 MPR, which suggested that a liquidity surplus of 0.6 per cent to 1.1 per cent is likely to keep the Weighted Average Call Rate 5-10 basis points below the repo rate.