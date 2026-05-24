First micro-LED screen rollout in 22 months, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Our investment is more in the form of strategic seed capital. And it has started showing results. We have crossed the original target of 10,000 GPUs (graphics-processing units), with over 38,000 GPUs deployed and additional 20,000 in the pipeline. At ₹65 per hour, this is the most affordable AI compute facility in the world. Twelve startups are building indigenous AI foundation models, with some like Sarvam meeting global benchmarks. India has the world’s most vibrant AI adoption rate at 87 per cent. Our ₹10,000 crore mission is the catalyst ensuring that this energy is for solving local problems. Ultimately, the market and industry must do the heavy lifting.