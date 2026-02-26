Can't predict impact of US imports on India's livestock feed mkts: Cargill

Cargill, the global food, ingredients and agricultural solutions major, on Thursday opened a dairy-feed plant in Punjab’s Wazirabad — its largest in South Asia. The plant involves an investment of ₹300 crore and will have an annual production capacity of 400,000 tonnes. It covers 15 acres and will provide direct and indirect employment to nearly a 1,000 people.

Cargill said the plant — its second in Punjab after Bathinda — will give dairy farmers access to world-class feed solutions. Ravinder Balain , country president of Cargill India and senior managing director of Cargill Animal Nutrition and Health, South Asia, in an interview with Sanjeeb Mukherjee , discussed the company’s plans and the impact of the US-India trade deal on India’s animal feed markets. Edited excerpts:

The facility will have an production capacity of around 34,000 tonnes per month, translating to roughly 400,000 tonnes annually.

What is the capacity of this new plant?

We are taking another major step in our dairy feed business with a new manufacturing facility in Wazirabad, Punjab. A few years ago, we invested in a plant in Bathinda. This is our second investment in the state and our largest dairy feed plant in South Asia, and one of the biggest in the Asia-Pacific region. It reflects our long-term commitment to India’s dairy sector.

You are inaugurating a new facility in Punjab. What exactly is Cargill doing in animal feed?

How large is this plant in the Indian context? Compared to competitors, would you call it among the biggest?

Given the spatial nature of the dairy feed business, plants need to be close to markets rather than extremely large and centralised. Within Punjab, this will certainly be among the largest facilities. In the broader Indian context, it ranks among the bigger dairy feed plants.

Cargill is often associated with edible oils, oilseeds and cotton. How significant is your animal feed business in India?