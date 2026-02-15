India entering new industrial era driven by AI, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

As leading global chief executives, heads of state and repr­e­se­ntatives from more than 100 countries gather for the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi this week, Ashwini Vaishnaw — Union Minister for Electronics & IT, Information & Broadcasting, and Railways — outlines the nation’s global ambi­tions in AI in an email interview with Surajeet Das Gupta. Edited excerpts:

What is the key focus of the AI Impact Summit and what are the concrete results India hopes to achieve?

The summit’s focus will be on people, planet and progress. It will highlight the significance of real-world applications, AI-based services, talent development, and strong safety frameworks, so that innovation and responsibility move together.

The major takeaways will be on how to use AI to improve people’s lives by solving the problems of economy and society.

You have said India should be competitive in all the five layers. Billions of dollars are being spent in building language models and Generative AI globally. How will India negotiate this area?

India is on the path to become a provider of AI services in the near future. We are working on all five layers of the AI stack: applications, models, chips, infrastructure, and energy.