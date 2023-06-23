Tesla can have significant impact on India's EV mkt: NITI's Randheer Singh

The FAME subsidy is coming to an end. How is the government gearing up for a subsidy-less ecosystem for e-vehicles?

The government would need to assess the maturity level of the electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem and which segments need support as the FAME subsidy comes to an end in March 2024, says, senior specialist and director, e-mobility, NITI Aayog. In a conversation with, Singh, whose stint at the think tank ended on Friday, says the EV segment in India is seeing interest from global players such as Tesla. He also added that Tesla’s experience in building a robust vendor ecosystem in other countries can contribute to its efforts in India. Edited excerpts: