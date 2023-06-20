Areas like blockchain, algorithmic collusion new challenges: CCI chair

What is your top priority as chairperson, especially since the CCI has a full quorum after many months now?

Addressing the pending cases is the “top priority” for the new chairperson of the Competition Commission of India (CCI),who took charge last month. A 1988 batch IAS officer of Punjab cadre, Kaur tellsin an email interview that areas like blockchain and algorithmic collusion are among the new challenges for the antitrust regulator. Edited excerpts: