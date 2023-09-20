1.98 mn new workers enrolled under health insurance scheme ESI in July

Employees' State Insurance Corporation added 19.88 lakh new workers under its health insurance scheme ESI in July 2023.

The provisional payroll data of ESIC shows that 19.88 lakh new employees were added in the month, a labour ministry statement said.

Around 27,870 new establishments were registered and brought under the social security umbrella of ESIC in the month under review, thus ensuring more coverage, it said.

The data shows that more jobs were generated for the youth as out of the total 19.88 lakh employees added during the month, 9.54 lakh were up to the age of 25 years, constituting the majority of new registrations.

Gender-wise analysis of the payroll data indicates that net enrolment of female members was 3.82 lakh in July 2023.

The data shows that total 52 transgender employees were registered under ESI (Employees State Insurance) scheme in July 2023. The payroll data is provisional since data generation is a continuous exercise.