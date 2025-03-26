RBI announces MPC schedule for FY26, first rates decision on April 9

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday announced the schedule for the bi-monthly monetary policy committee (MPC) meetings for financial year 2025-26.
The rate-setting panel will hold its first meeting of the fiscal from April 7-9 and the next will begin on June 4, as per an official statement.
Typically, the six-member panel votes on a resolution on the third day of the meeting and the governor announces the decision in the first half of the day after the vote is completed.
The second bi-monthly policy review meeting will end on June 6, the statement said, adding that this will be followed by three-day meetings in August, September, December, and February.
The six-member panel headed by the governor has three external members.
The MPC announces the bi-monthly monetary policy after deliberations on the prevailing domestic and economic situations.
The committee at its last meeting held in February had reduced the key short-term lending rate by 25 basis points after a gap of nearly 5 years.
