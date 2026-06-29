40-day oil buffer plan enters action phase with five new SPR projects

India has consistently lagged on spending for strategic petroleum reserves. Budget documents show that in 2025-26, the government spent only about one-sixth of the allocation earmarked for creating strategic crude oil storage infrastructure. The government had allocated ₹5,876 crore in the FY26 Budget for strategic oil reserves, but only ₹1,039 crore was utilised during the year (based on revised estimates). In the FY27 Budget, the allocation for the same has been reduced sharply to ₹200 crore.